Lesotho Vs Ghana Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 7

The seventh match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-regional Qualifier A tournament will see Lesotho and Ghana lock horns on Tuesday. The top two out of the six teams competing in this tournament will be able to go to the next and final round of qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place in India and Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)
Ghana won their first match of the tournament against Cameroon but lost against Malawi in the second match. Lesotho on the other hand have been handed a defeat in both their matches. Lesotho have played Malawi and Tanzania in their two matches so far and have been outplayed on both occasions.
Ghana will have a chance to gain their second victory while Lesotho would like to put up a stronger performance.
Ghana Squad: Obed Harvey(c), Samson Awiah, Richmond Baaleri, Kofi Bagabena, Frank Baaleri(w), Alex Osei, Aziz Sualley, Godfred Bakiweyem, Syed Aqeel Israr, Vincent Ateak, Philip Yevugah, Lee Nyarko, Elisha Frimpong, P Ananya
Lesotho Squad: Chachole Tlali(w), Tsepiso Chaoana, Lerotholi Gabriel, Omar Hussain, Vijayakumar Jayant, Maaz Khan(c), Mohleki Leoela, Molai Matsau, Waseem Yaqoob, Lebona Leokaoke, Lefulere Monanthane, Thabiso Ramphoma, Bahlakoana Mejaro, Sajid Patel
The Lesotho Vs Ghana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A match will take place on September 24, Tuesday at the University of Dar-es-Salaam, Dar-es-Salaam at 12:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Lesotho Vs Ghana, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.