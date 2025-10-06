Lanka Premier League 2025 Expected To Feature Indian Players, Announce Organisers

Lanka Premier League 2025 begins on December 1 with five teams
Indian players are expected feature in the league, organisers said
The final of the LPL 2025 will take place on December 23
Indian players are expected to be a part of the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League, the premier franchise-based T20 tournament in Sri Lanka. Indian cricketers are likely to feature in the tournament for the first time when its sixth edition begins on December 1, organisers announced on Monday.
"For the very first time, Indian cricketers are expected to join the action, their names will be revealed soon, adding a whole new level of excitement for fans across the region," a press release said.
Lanka Premier League 2025 will have 24 matches in total, including 20 league fixtures and 4 knockout games, spread across three premier venues – R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo; Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy; and Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla.
Final of the tournament will take place on December 23, making it the longest season in the tournament's history, according to a press release from the league.
As per the format, all five franchises compete against each other twice during the league phase. At the end of the round-robin stage, the top four teams will move into the playoffs.
Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, LPL, said as quoted by the press release, "The timing of this edition has been carefully chosen to ensure that players gain maximum exposure and high-quality match practice in the lead-up to a global cricketing year. Over the seasons, the LPL has emerged as a breeding ground for fresh talent, with several youngsters making their mark alongside international stars. This year too, we believe the league will throw up exciting new names who can go on to spring surprises on the world stage ahead of the World Cup."
Ashwin's BBL signing
The news of Indian cricketers featuring in the Lanka Premier League comes on the heels of R Ashwin's signing with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, the Australian T20 competition. Ashwin will play the full upcoming Big Bash season with Thunder, making him the first capped India player to appear in the league Down Under.