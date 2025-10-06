Lanka Premier League 2025 Expected To Feature Indian Players, Announce Organisers

The news of Indian cricketers featuring in the Lanka Premier League comes on the heels of R Ashwin's signing with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, the Australian T20 competition

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lanka Premier League 2025 Expected To Feature Indian Players
The Lanka Premier League trophy. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lanka Premier League 2025 begins on December 1 with five teams

  • Indian players are expected feature in the league, organisers said

  • The final of the LPL 2025 will take place on December 23

Indian players are expected to be a part of the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League, the premier franchise-based T20 tournament in Sri Lanka. Indian cricketers are likely to feature in the tournament for the first time when its sixth edition begins on December 1, organisers announced on Monday.

"For the very first time, Indian cricketers are expected to join the action, their names will be revealed soon, adding a whole new level of excitement for fans across the region," a press release said.

Lanka Premier League 2025 will have 24 matches in total, including 20 league fixtures and 4 knockout games, spread across three premier venues – R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo; Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy; and Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla.

Final of the tournament will take place on December 23, making it the longest season in the tournament's history, according to a press release from the league.

As per the format, all five franchises compete against each other twice during the league phase. At the end of the round-robin stage, the top four teams will move into the playoffs.

Related Content
Related Content

Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, LPL, said as quoted by the press release, "The timing of this edition has been carefully chosen to ensure that players gain maximum exposure and high-quality match practice in the lead-up to a global cricketing year. Over the seasons, the LPL has emerged as a breeding ground for fresh talent, with several youngsters making their mark alongside international stars. This year too, we believe the league will throw up exciting new names who can go on to spring surprises on the world stage ahead of the World Cup."

Ashwin's BBL signing

The news of Indian cricketers featuring in the Lanka Premier League comes on the heels of R Ashwin's signing with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, the Australian T20 competition. Ashwin will play the full upcoming Big Bash season with Thunder, making him the first capped India player to appear in the league Down Under.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. NZ-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Devine’s 85 Goes In Vain As New Zealand All Out for 228

  2. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  3. IND Vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Diana Baig Confirms Muneeba Ali’s Unusual Run-Out 'Settled'

  4. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast And Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s ODI World Cup: India Continue Dominance Over Pakistan, Crush Them By 88 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  4. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Heavy Rain And Landslides Ravage Darjeeling, Iron Bridge Collapses, At Least 18 Feared Dead

  3. Congress Accuses Modi Govt Of Fuelling Wealth Concentration, Calls It A ‘Direct Attack On Democracy’

  4. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  5. Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  2. Russian Strikes Kill Five In Ukraine, Trigger Widespread Power Outages

  3. Pakistan To Honour Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup Stance

  4. Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

  5. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

Latest Stories

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

  3. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

  4. Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  6. TORBIT LEGAL GUIDE - Delhi High Court Ruling To Transform Real Estate Inheritance

  7. Watch | Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan on Mental Health Care Beyond Treatment

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs