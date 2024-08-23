Cricket

Kuwait Vs Hong Kong, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Nations Cup Match

Kuwait will face Hong Kong in the fourth match of the Malaysian T20I Tri-nations Cup on Saturday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the Kuwait Vs Hong Kong T20I match

Hong Kong, Kuwait and Malaysia captains with the Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 trophy. Photo: X | Kausthub Gudipati
Kuwait and Hong Kong are set to clash for the second time in the Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The third team in the tri-series is Malaysia and all three teams have won one match each so far. Three matches are yet to be played followed by a final on Tuesday, 27 August.

In their last meeting at the same venue, Kuwait defeated Hong Kong by four wickets and started the campaign with a victory. In the next match, the hosts Malaysian defeated Kuwait. In the third match, the hosts were defeated by Hong Kong with a six-wicket margin.

Now, with two matches left for all teams, they will try to finish in the top two places. The winner of Saturday's fixture will get an upper hand in the tri-series.

Kuwait Vs Hong Kong Full Squads

Kuwait: Clinto Anto, Bilal Tahir, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel(w), Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammed Aslam(c), Ilyas Ahmed, Nimish Lathief, Meet Bhavsar, Shiraz Khan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Muhammad Aqif Farooq

Hong Kong: Babar Hayat, Anas Khan, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan(c), Anshuman Rath(w), Zeeshan Ali, Aizaz Khan, Rajab Hussain, Yasim Murtaza, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Darsh Vora, Ehsan Khan, Adil Mehmood

Live streaming details of Kuwait Vs Hong Kong 4th T20I, Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024

When Is Kuwait Vs Hong Kong 4th T20I, Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?

The first T20I match between Kuwait and Hong Kong of the Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024, is slated for August 24, Saturday to be held at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur at 8:00 AM IST.

Where To watch Kuwait Vs Hong Kong 4th T20I, Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?

Kuwait Vs Hong Kong 4th T20I, Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

  Kuwait Vs Hong Kong, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Nations Cup Match
