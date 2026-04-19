KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 28 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Match 28 of the Indian Premier League sees Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bat first. Kolkata Knight Riders are still hunting for their first win of the season and will be under real pressure at the bottom of the table, needing a strong performance against a dangerous Rajasthan Royals side. RR, on the other hand, come into this game after suffering their first defeat of the season following an impressive run of four straight wins, and will be eager to quickly get back on track and rebuild momentum. With a sunny day expected in Kolkata and perfect conditions for cricket, it’s a high-stakes clash for KKR, where another defeat could push them further towards the edge of elimination.

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Indian Premier League: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and batting partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Yashasvi Jaiswal Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders fans cheer for their team during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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IPL 2026: KKR vs RR
Kolkata Knight Riders' Ramandeep Singh takes the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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IPL 2026: RR vs KKR Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine, celebrates with teammate Tim Seifert and captain Ajinkya Rahane the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Indian Premier League Dhruv Jurel
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel is on the ground after getting stumped out by Kolkata Knight Riders' Tim Seifert, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Shimron Hetmyer Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Donovan Ferreira Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Indian Premier League Varun Chakaravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Ravindra Jadeja Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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