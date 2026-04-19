KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 28 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens
Match 28 of the Indian Premier League sees Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bat first. Kolkata Knight Riders are still hunting for their first win of the season and will be under real pressure at the bottom of the table, needing a strong performance against a dangerous Rajasthan Royals side. RR, on the other hand, come into this game after suffering their first defeat of the season following an impressive run of four straight wins, and will be eager to quickly get back on track and rebuild momentum. With a sunny day expected in Kolkata and perfect conditions for cricket, it’s a high-stakes clash for KKR, where another defeat could push them further towards the edge of elimination.
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE