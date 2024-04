Cricket

IPL 2024: Starc Survives Karn Onslaught As KKR Edge Out RCB By One Run - In Pics

Karn Sharma's extraordinary final-over assault on Mitchell Starc gave Royal Challengers Bengaluru a glimmer of hope, but the Kolkata Knight Riders kept their cool to eke out a nail-biting one-run victory off the last ball in match 36 of Indian Premier League 2024 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 21). RCB needed 21 runs off the last over bowled by left-arm pacer Starc while chasing a daunting 223-run target set by KKR. The result seemed a foregone conclusion with Karn and Mohammed Siraj at the crease, but the former nearly turned the match on its head. Karn, a leg-spinner with no real pedigree with the bat, hammered three sixes off Starc to reduce the margin to three runs off two balls. But Starc redeemed himself with a fabulous return catch to dismiss Karn (20 runs off 7 balls, 3x6) and Lockie Ferguson was run out off the last ball as RCB ended up at 222 all out in 20 overs.