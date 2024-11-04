Cricket

Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match

Kerala will host Uttar Pradesh in an Elite Group C, Round 4 fixture of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season at the St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba, starting from Wednesday, November 6

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
X-Photo
Ranji Trophy 2024: Jalaj Saxena took a match haul of 13 wickets in Kerala's win over Bengal (Photo: BCCI)
info_icon

Kerala will host Uttar Pradesh in an Elite Group C, Round 4 fixture of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season at the St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba, starting from Wednesday, November 6. (More Cricket News)

Kerala come into the UP fixture on the back of two drawn games and one victory against Punjab, and will be hopeful of scripting another win. Kerala are second on the table in their group. 

While on the other hand, Uttar Pradesh will enter the tie, looking for a win, after their last games encounters have ended in a draw, sitting fifth on the Group C points table. 

Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Squads

Kerala: Sachin Baby (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Baba Aparajith, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar

Uttar Pradesh: Aryan Juyal (c & wk), Swastik Chikara, Priyam Garg, Madhav Kaushik, Akshdeep Nath, Nitish Rana, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Aaditya Sharma, Aaqib Khan, Kritagya Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Yadav, Vijay Kumar.

Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming

When is the Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

The Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match gets underway on Wednesday, November 6, from 9:30 AM.

Where is the Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

The Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba.

Where to watch the Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available on the JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ: Young Creates Opportunity From Obstacle After 'Running The Drinks' For Four Years
  2. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Afridi Sends Clear Message To Aussies 'Chase Won’t Be Easy' With Early Wicket | PAK 203 (46.4), AUS 50/2 (7.4)
  3. Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. Bihar Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  5. IND Vs SA: India Enjoy Fun, Light-Hearted Quiz Session After Landing In Durban For South Africa T20Is - Watch
Football News
  1. Dani Olmo Bags Brace In Barcelona's 3-1 Victory Over Espanyol, Extending League Lead - In Pics
  2. Premier League: Dominic Solanke Nets Brace As Tottenham Thump Aston Villa 4-1 - In Pics
  3. English Premier League: Chelsea Hold Manchester United To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  4. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  5. Atletico Madrid Vs Las Palmas, La Liga: Simeone Lauds Son Giuliano's 'Growth' After Netting First League Goal
Tennis News
  1. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  2. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  4. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  5. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EC Orders Immediate Transfer Of Maharashtra DGP Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. J&K: NC Leader Abdul Rahim Rather Becomes Speaker Of Legislative Assembly
  3. Uttarakhand: 23 Dead After Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Almora
  4. Maharashtra Elections: CM Shinde Hails 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', Calls Opposition 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'
  5. Hemant Soren: Towering Over The Seven Chief Ministerial Faces Of BJP?
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  3. Don: 1978-Forever
  4. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  5. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
US News
  1. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  2. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  3. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
  5. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
World News
  1. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
  3. Indonesia: 9 Dead After Series Of Volcanic Eruptions Burn Several Houses In Flores
  4. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  5. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple
Latest Stories
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Afridi Sends Clear Message To Aussies 'Chase Won’t Be Easy' With Early Wicket | PAK 203 (46.4), AUS 50/2 (7.4)
  2. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  3. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  4. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  6. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
  7. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  8. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple