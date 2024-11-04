Kerala will host Uttar Pradesh in an Elite Group C, Round 4 fixture of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season at the St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba, starting from Wednesday, November 6. (More Cricket News)
Kerala come into the UP fixture on the back of two drawn games and one victory against Punjab, and will be hopeful of scripting another win. Kerala are second on the table in their group.
While on the other hand, Uttar Pradesh will enter the tie, looking for a win, after their last games encounters have ended in a draw, sitting fifth on the Group C points table.
Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Squads
Kerala: Sachin Baby (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Baba Aparajith, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar
Uttar Pradesh: Aryan Juyal (c & wk), Swastik Chikara, Priyam Garg, Madhav Kaushik, Akshdeep Nath, Nitish Rana, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Aaditya Sharma, Aaqib Khan, Kritagya Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Yadav, Vijay Kumar.
Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
When is the Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
The Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match gets underway on Wednesday, November 6, from 9:30 AM.
Where is the Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
The Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba.
Where to watch the Kerala Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available on the JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.