Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group C Round 2 Match

After a washout in their opening match, Karnataka is all set to host Kerala in Round Two of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 on October 18, Friday, at the Alur KSCA Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)
Karnataka’s round 1 match against Madhya Pradesh was drawn, with rain disrupting play on the first day. Karnataka scored 206/5 in response to Madhya Pradesh’s 425/8 in the first innings.
Kerala kicked off their campaign with a strong showdown, securing an 8-wicket victory over Punjab. They scored 179 and 158/2 in reply to Punjab's 194 and 142. The standout performer was Aditya Srawte, whose impressive match haul of 5 and 4 wickets helped secure the win.
Karnataka Vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
Karnataka Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match takes place at the Alur KSCA Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled from October 18 to 21. Play begins from 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Karnataka Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A match?
Karnataka Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Karnataka Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be available to watch on TV on Sports18 Network channels.