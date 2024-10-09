Cricket

Jammu & Kashmir Vs Maharashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 Match

Jammu & Kashmir will host Maharashtra in an Elite Group A Round 1 Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture at the Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar from Friday, October 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading the Rest of India team for Irani Cup 2024. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
Jammu & Kashmir will host Maharashtra in an Elite Group A Round 1 Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture at the Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar from Friday, October 11. (More Cricket News)

The last two fixtures of Jammu & Kashmir in their Ranji Trophy 2023-24 campaign were hot and cold as they impressed, beating Pondicherry by 19 runs, while in their last game, they suffered a humiliating 256-run defeat to Madhya Pradesh. 

However, they will hope for some consistent performances this season. 

While on the other hand, all eyes will be on Ruturaj Gaikwad when Maharashtra play with rumours suggesting he could potentially take the flight to Australia as a back-up opener. 

Maharashtra ended their previous Ranji Trophy campaign after drawing the game against Services at the Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex in Delhi.

With a promising squad again, they will be eager to trouble a few big teams and cause upsets. 

Jammu & Kashmir Vs Maharashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 Squads

J & K: Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Khajuria (vc), Abdul Samad, Abhinav Puri, Shubham Pundir, Abid Mushtaq, Vivrant Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Rohit Sharma, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh, Auqib Nabi, Ahmed Banday, Sahil Lotra, Shivansh Sharma

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nikhil Naik (vc), Ankit Bawne, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Rajneesh Gurbani, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mandar Bhandari, Pradeep Dadhe, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Harshal Kate, Azim Kazi, Murtaza Trunkwala, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj

Jammu & Kashmir vs Maharashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 Match Live Streaming

When is the Jammu & Kashmir vs Maharashtra, Ranji Trophy Group A Round 1 Match?

The Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 match gets underway on Friday, October 11 from 9:30 AM.

Where is the Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra, Ranji Trophy  Group A Round 1 2024-25 match?

The Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 match will be played at the Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. 

Where to watch the Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra, Ranji Trophy  Group A Round 1 2024-25 match?

Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available on the JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

