James Anderson Open To England Coaching Role After Test Retirement Decision

England's all-time leading wicket-taker Anderson will end his storied red-ball career after the first Test against West Indies on July 10

James Anderson is set to retire from international cricket in July
James Anderson may be calling time on his Test career in July but the England great says he would be open to a coaching role in future. (More Cricket News)

England's all-time leading wicket-taker Anderson will end his storied red-ball career after the first Test against West Indies on July 10. 

Anderson's 700 wickets in 187 Tests are the most by any pace bowler in history but the 41-year-old will bow out as Brendon McCullum's England look to plan for the future.

James Anderson made his debut in 2003 and has taken 700 wickets in 187 Tests - the most by any pace bowler in Test history. - null
The Lancashire bowler's farewell international appearance will come at Lord's in the first of three Tests against West Indies, though Anderson suggested a move to the backroom staff could be a possibility.

"I feel excited about what the future might hold, whether that is potentially to stick around with the team this summer in a different sort of capacity, it would be nice," Anderson told the BBC's Tailenders podcast.

Reports emerged on Friday that McCullum is planning for the long term as he looks to reshape England's bowling attack, with the announcement confirmed a day later.

England will be looking to build a team capable of claiming back the Ashes in Australia across 2025-26 and Anderson acknowledged that task may have proved too great.

"It was sort of just looking ahead and could a 43-year-old me make the Ashes in 18 months' time and we sort of came to the decision that probably not," he added.

"From my point of view, it feels like a stretch at this stage of my career and from their [England's] point of view there are 15 or so Tests before the Ashes.

James Anderson became the first fast bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets last in March 2024. - null
"It gives them time to give other guys Test matches and experiences before that. It feels like the right thing for me and the team going forward. It feels like a good time."

Anderson says he will play for Lancashire before his Test farewell at Lord's, though plans remain unclear on his commitment to the county side after that.

"I am not 100 per cent set on what I am going to do next," he continued.

"That will be a conversation down the line and see what they [Lancashire] want to do and if I have the desire and willingness as well."

As for that final time in England whites, Anderson wants to sign off in style.

Ahead of the West Indies meeting, the England bowler is third on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers behind spinners Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka and Australia's Shane Warne.

"Nearer the time and around that Test different emotions will start rearing their head," he said. "Right now I am happy with everything.

"I am glad I get to play cricket again. I am looking forward to playing for Lancashire, playing that first Test, having fun on the field and remembering why I started playing the game.

"I would like to end it as I started it, loving bowling, showing my skills and helping the team win."

