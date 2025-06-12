The first T20I between Ireland and West Indies to be taken place at the Bready Cricket Club on June 12, Thursday have been called off without single ball being bowled due to heavy rain. The match marked the start of a three-game series, however, first the toss was delayed due to rain in Magheramason and then the match was abandoned. After a tough tour of England where they lost both the T20I and ODI series without a win, Shai Hope’s West Indies will aim to bounce back in this series, while Paul Stirling’s Ireland will hope to build on their recent performances. Their T20I head-to-head is tied at 3-3.