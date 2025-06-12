The first T20I between Ireland and West Indies to be taken place at the Bready Cricket Club on June 12, Thursday have been called off without single ball being bowled due to heavy rain. The match marked the start of a three-game series, however, first the toss was delayed due to rain in Magheramason and then the match was abandoned. After a tough tour of England where they lost both the T20I and ODI series without a win, Shai Hope’s West Indies will aim to bounce back in this series, while Paul Stirling’s Ireland will hope to build on their recent performances. Their T20I head-to-head is tied at 3-3.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st T20I: Match Abandoned Without A Ball Being Bowled At Bready
The Ireland Vs West Indies, 1st T20I match did not take place due to heavy rain in Magheramason
Get the Latest Cricket News, Match Results, Schedule, Live Cricket Scores Today, and more at Outlook India.
To follow our special coverage of the Indian Premier League 2025, check IPL 2025 News, IPL Schedule, IPL Points Table, IPL 2025 Stats, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap leaderboards.
-
Previous Story
India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
-
Next Story
MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
×