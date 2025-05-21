Justin Greaves’ brisk innings came to a frustrating end as he wafted at one outside off and paid the price. It was a well-directed delivery from Josh Little — on a length, angling across with a hint of nibble — and Greaves, looking to force the pace, threw his hands at it without much footwork. The result was a thick edge that flew straight to Paul Stirling in the slips, who made no mistake. Greaves had blazed away to 35 off just 17 balls, injecting some energy into an otherwise crumbling West Indies innings. But his dismissal, yet another soft one in a series of avoidable strokes, left the Windies reeling with a sorry-looking scorecard and very little resistance on offer.