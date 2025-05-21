Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Welcome
We’re back with another live blog, and it’s cricket time! Ireland take on West Indies in the 1st ODI, starting at 3:15 PM IST. Stay tuned for live updates.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Squads
Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.
West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, John Campbell
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Streaming Info
The Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI match will not televised live in India. However, one can live stream the IRE vs WI 1st ODI on the FanCode app and website.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Head-To-Head
West Indies may hold a dominant 11-3 lead in head-to-head records against Ireland in ODI cricket, but it’s Ireland who have the more recent bragging rights, having won the last two meetings between the sides in 2022.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Toss Update
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first against Ireland.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Thomas Mayes, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Liam McCarthy
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Kick Off
Balbirnie and Stirling are opening the batting, with Balbirnie facing the bowling. Forde is set to start the bowling attack.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: IRE 6/0 (1.4)
Forde delivers a good-length ball that swings sharply in, nearly sneaking past Balbirnie. The batsman hesitates with his footwork and leaves his bat away from the body, allowing the ball to miss the inside edge and fly close to the off-stump. No run.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: IRE 10/0 (4.2)
Alzarri Joseph dishes out a low full toss that swings away outside off. Stirling stretches out and drives, but the ball goes straight to backward point. Out of nowhere, the umpires decide to refer it upstairs for a bump ball. Interestingly, no one from West Indies seems interested in an appeal, no reactions, no movement.
Even the umpires look ready to resume play. Still, the third umpire has a look. The side-on angle isn’t ideal, but that’s what he has to work with. After a quick review, the verdict is in: not out.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: IRE 69/0 (13.1)
Motie angles one outside off, Balbirnie tries to cut but toe-ends it, Greaves at slip does well to stop it on the bounce. Next ball, Stirling presses forward to a full delivery on middle and works it down to long-on for a single. That one swung in sharply.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: IRE 82/0 (17)
Motie bowls to Stirling, who steps forward to flick a leg-stump delivery but misses. The ball clips his back leg and drifts wide of Shai Hope at wicketkeeper. Stirling was outside his crease, so if the ball had come closer to Hope, there could have been a chance for a stumping.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: IRE 82/0 (17)
Motie bowls a full delivery on leg stump to Stirling, who confidently gets forward and drives it to long-on for a single. This run takes Stirling’s career tally to 10,000 runs across all formats for Ireland.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: IRE 130/1 (26.2)
Roston Chase makes an immediate impact. First ball of his spell, and he gets the big wicket. Stirling charges down the track looking to take on the leg-stump line, but doesn't get the elevation or angle right, ends up picking out Motie perfectly at deep backward square leg.
A well-constructed innings comes to an end, and it's a breakthrough the West Indies were desperate for.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: IRE 177/2 (34.1)
Roston Chase unleashes a six to deep mid-wicket off Balbirnie at 34.2. Next ball, Chase bowls a full, tossed-up delivery on off stump to Tector, who moves forward and drives it confidently to long-on for a single.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: 100 For Balbirnie
Alzarri Joseph bangs it in short on off, and Balbirnie tucks it neatly behind square for a single, there it is, a well-earned century. His ninth in ODIs. He kisses the crest on his helmet, shares a warm hug with Tector, and soaks in the applause from the Dublin crowd. A composed knock under pressure.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: IRE 245/2 (43)
Motie spots Balbirnie stepping out and smartly pulls his length back, just a single in the end. Next up, Tector leans into a full ball on leg-stump and drives it down to long-on for another single.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Joseph Gets Balbirnie
Alzarri Joseph dismissed the centurion Andrew Balbirnie in the 44th over. He made 112 runs off 138 balls, including nine fours and four sixes. Lorcan Tucker has joined Harry Tector at the crease. The duo is taking Irish innings to an above-par score as six overs are left in their inning.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: IRE Made 303 Runs
Ireland's Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker managed to take their side to cross 300 runs. Tector made 56 runs off 51 balls, and Tucker accelerated his innings in the end and played a crucial cameo of 30 runs off just 18 balls. Now, Windies need 304 runs to win this match.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Windies Start Chase
Brandon King and Evin Lewis opened the batting for West Indies and Barry McCarthy opened the bowling for Ireland. Just one run from the first over. Windies are chasing a 304-run target.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: Windies Lose Two Wickets
Evin Lewis lost his wicket early after getting involved in a horrible run-out. Harry Tector was the man to blame for the dismissal. Keacy Carty replaced him at the crease and lost his wicket to Barry McCarthy after making six runs off 15 balls. Now, captain Shai Hope is trying to rebuild an innings with Brandon King.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: WI 70/5 (14)
A big win for the Irishmen! Knocking over five wickets in the powerplay, Ireland have sent a resounding message to anyone doubting their bowling firepower. While many had predicted a batting-friendly surface, Ireland tore up that script with a fiery, disciplined display with the new ball. Seam, swing, and smart changes of pace caught the opposition off guard, flipping the narrative of the pitch entirely. On a day where bat was supposed to dominate, it was the Irish bowlers who set the tone—and the record straight.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: WI 93/6 (20)
Justin Greaves’ brisk innings came to a frustrating end as he wafted at one outside off and paid the price. It was a well-directed delivery from Josh Little — on a length, angling across with a hint of nibble — and Greaves, looking to force the pace, threw his hands at it without much footwork. The result was a thick edge that flew straight to Paul Stirling in the slips, who made no mistake. Greaves had blazed away to 35 off just 17 balls, injecting some energy into an otherwise crumbling West Indies innings. But his dismissal, yet another soft one in a series of avoidable strokes, left the Windies reeling with a sorry-looking scorecard and very little resistance on offer.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: WI 140/6 (28)
Roston Chase and Matthew Forde are the last batting pair for Windies and they are batting like that. They have stitched up a brilliant partnership of 69 in 85 deliveries and hold the key for chase.
Ireland Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: WI 179 All Out (34.1)
Ireland delivered a commanding performance in Dublin to register a comprehensive 124-run win over the West Indies, leaving no room for luck in this emphatic triumph. Led by skipper Paul Stirling, who set the tone with a fluent half-century, and Andy Balbirnie, whose brilliant century anchored the innings, Ireland's top order laid a solid foundation.
Valuable contributions from Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker propelled the hosts past the 300-run mark. With the ball, Ireland’s pacers made early inroads, exploiting swing-friendly conditions to dismantle the West Indies top order.
Evin Lewis’s run-out triggered a collapse, and although Justin Greaves showed some resistance with a gritty 35, and Roston Chase along with Matthew Forde stitched a fighting stand, George Dockrell’s timely breakthrough ended any hopes of a comeback. The tail offered little resistance, as Ireland wrapped up the innings clinically to seal a dominant victory and outclass a lacklustre West Indies side in all departments.
That's A Wrap!
That's a wrap from Ireland Vs West Indies 1st ODI. Ireland scripted history to beat WI by 124 runs.