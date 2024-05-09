Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head, second from left, and Abhishek Sharma, right, greets Lucknow Super Giants after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, left, celebrates his fifty runs with Travis Head during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, left, and Travis Head encourages each other as they bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.
Lucknow Super Giants' Ayush Badoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, centre, celebrates the runout of Lucknow Super Giants' Krunal Pandya with his teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.
Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis with teammate Sanvir Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.