Cricket

IPL 2024: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Help SRH Beat LSG By 10 Wickets

The opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma shared a massive 167-run stand as Sunrisers Hyderabad required just 58 balls to rout Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Head and Sharma cranked 16 fours and 14 sixes in an extraordinary display of power-hitting in the first-ever IPL game that saw so many runs being scored inside the first 10 overs. Head has been scoring consistently for the batting power-house of Hyderabad this season and raced to his half-century off 16 balls before he eventually finished on an unbeaten 89 off 30 balls. Sharma followed the Australian left-hander soon when he reached his 50 off 19 balls as they raced to century-stand inside the batting power play. Sharma regained his lost touch with an undefeated 75 off 28 balls. The win lifted Hyderabad to No. 3 with 14 points and more importantly gave it a healthy net run-rate of 0.41 with two home games to go. The huge defeat has pushed Lucknow in the tight corner for the playoffs with 12 points from 12 games.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head, second from left, and Abhishek Sharma, right, greets Lucknow Super Giants after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

1/10
IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma plays a shot
IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma plays a shot | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

2/10
IPL 2024: SRHs Travis Head in action
IPL 2024: SRH's Travis Head in action | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

3/10
SRHs Abhishek Sharma, left, celebrates his fifty
SRH's Abhishek Sharma, left, celebrates his fifty | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, left, celebrates his fifty runs with Travis Head during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

4/10
SRHs Abhishek Sharma with Travis Head
SRH's Abhishek Sharma with Travis Head | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, left, and Travis Head encourages each other as they bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

5/10
Travis Head plays a shot
Travis Head plays a shot | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

6/10
LSGs Ayush Badoni
LSGs' Ayush Badoni | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Lucknow Super Giants' Ayush Badoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

7/10
Nicholas Pooran plays a shot
Nicholas Pooran plays a shot | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

8/10
Pat Cummins celebrates wicket of Krunal Pandya
Pat Cummins celebrates wicket of Krunal Pandya | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, centre, celebrates the runout of Lucknow Super Giants' Krunal Pandya with his teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

9/10
LSGs captain KL Rahul
LSGs' captain KL Rahul | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

10/10
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis with teammate Sanvir Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rain Douses Forest Fires In Some Parts But Hits Normal Life | Key Points
  2. Hindus Shrunk In India, Muslim Population Increased Between 1950-2015: Govt Study | Details
  3. TMC To Approach EC Over Sandeshkhali 'Sting Operation' Video
  4. 5,457 'Illegal Immigrants' Detected In Manipur's Kamjong District: CM
  5. Mumbai Airport To Remain Shut For 6 Hours Today | Know Reason And Timing
Entertainment News
  1. Rajkummar Rao Dishes Out His Favourite Delhi-Cacies: ‘Rajma Chawal, Aloo Parantha, Chaat’
  2. Hina Khan Is Back In ‘Aamchi Mumbai’, Talks About How She Missed Her Bed
  3. Ali Fazal On How It's Humbling To Work With Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam
  4. Watch: Former Couple Song Joong-ki And Song Hye-kyo Attend The Same Event For The First Time Since Divorce
  5. Chad Michael Murray Reveals Why He Picks Up Roles Keeping His Children In Mind
Sports News
  1. Giro D'Italia, Stage 5: Benjamin Thomas Wins; Cofidis Earn First Victory - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  3. Nadal's Clay Mastery Peaks Ahead Of French Open: 'Things Are Happening' Proclaims Tennis Star
  4. IPL 2024: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Help SRH Beat LSG By 10 Wickets
  5. Tiger Woods To Be Lone Player On Negotiating Committee With Saudis
World News
  1. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  2. Biden Says Israel Hasn't Crossed 'Red Line' On Rafah But...
  3. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  4. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  5. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, Over 100 Flights Hit | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Ambani-Adani' Latest BJP VS Cong Flashpoint; TMC To Move EC Against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Over Sandeshkhali 'Sting Op'