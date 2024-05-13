Cricket

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Thrash Delhi Capitals To Stay Alive In Playoffs Race - In Pics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by 47 runs in match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, keeping their playoff hopes alive on Sunday. RCB batted first and posted 187 runs on the board, thanks to Rajat Patidar's fifth fifty of this season and his 88-run partnership with Will Jacks for the third wicket. Cameron Green also added crucial 32 runs to the total. In response, DC lost four wickets within the first four overs, but stand-in captain Axar Patel's innings of 57 off 39 balls kept them in the match. However, after Patel's wicket, RCB bowlers quickly ended DC's innings, restricting them to 140 runs in 19.1 overs.