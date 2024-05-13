Cricket

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Thrash Delhi Capitals To Stay Alive In Playoffs Race - In Pics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by 47 runs in match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, keeping their playoff hopes alive on Sunday. RCB batted first and posted 187 runs on the board, thanks to Rajat Patidar's fifth fifty of this season and his 88-run partnership with Will Jacks for the third wicket. Cameron Green also added crucial 32 runs to the total. In response, DC lost four wickets within the first four overs, but stand-in captain Axar Patel's innings of 57 off 39 balls kept them in the match. However, after Patel's wicket, RCB bowlers quickly ended DC's innings, restricting them to 140 runs in 19.1 overs.

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, centre, greets Delhi Capitals players after they won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

RCB players celebrates the Axar Patels wicket
RCB players celebrates the Axar Patel's wicket | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

RCBs Cameron Green celebrates DCs Tristan Stubbs wicket
RCB's Cameron Green celebrates DC's Tristan Stubbs wicket | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Cameron Green, left and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

Axar Patel plays a shot
Axar Patel plays a shot | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

RCB players celebrate wicket of Kumar Kushagra
RCB players celebrate wicket of Kumar Kushagra | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Kumar Kushagra during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of Jake Fraser-McGurk
Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of Jake Fraser-McGurk | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

DCs Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot
DC's Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

RCBs Cameron Green plays a shot
RCB's Cameron Green plays a shot | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Cameron Green plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

RCBs Will Jacks plays a shot
RCB's Will Jacks plays a shot | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Will Jacks plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

Rajat Patidar celebrates his fifty
Rajat Patidar celebrates his fifty | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

RCBs Rajat Patidar plays a shot
RCB's Rajat Patidar plays a shot | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli plays a shot
Virat Kohli plays a shot | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

