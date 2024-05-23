Cricket

IPL 2024, Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals Humble Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Ahmedabad - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator of the IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Asked to bat first, RCB managed to put 172 runs on the board after combined efforts from the batters. Rajat Patidar was the top scorer with the bat who made 34 off 22 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin conceded just 19 runs in his four-over spell. Avesh Khan took three wickets whereas Trent Boult took one of Faf du Plessis and gave just 16 runs in his spell. In response, the Royals successfully chased down the target with six all and four wickets in hand. Yashasvi Jaiswal made 45 off 30 balls whereas Rovman Powell remained unbeaten on 16 runs of eight balls. RR will lock horns with SRH for the coveted seat in the final on Friday.