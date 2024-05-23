Cricket

IPL 2024, Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals Humble Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Ahmedabad - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator of the IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Asked to bat first, RCB managed to put 172 runs on the board after combined efforts from the batters. Rajat Patidar was the top scorer with the bat who made 34 off 22 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin conceded just 19 runs in his four-over spell. Avesh Khan took three wickets whereas Trent Boult took one of Faf du Plessis and gave just 16 runs in his spell. In response, the Royals successfully chased down the target with six all and four wickets in hand. Yashasvi Jaiswal made 45 off 30 balls whereas Rovman Powell remained unbeaten on 16 runs of eight balls. RR will lock horns with SRH for the coveted seat in the final on Friday.

IPL 2024, Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin, left, hugs batting partner Rovman Powell to celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League eliminator cricket match against Royal Challengers in Ahmedabad.

1/9
RCB players greet each other at the end of game
RCB players greet each other at the end of game

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players greet each other at the end of the Indian Premier League eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

2/9
Mohammed Siraj celebrates Shimron Hetmyers wicket
Mohammed Siraj celebrates Shimron Hetmyer's wicket

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Mohammed Siraj, right, celebrates the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer during the Indian Premier League eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

3/9
Riyan Parag plays a shot
Riyan Parag plays a shot

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

4/9
Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer

Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

5/9
Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Cameron Green, left, breaks the stumps to run-out Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel, right, during the Indian Premier League eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

6/9
Karn Sharma plays a shot
Karn Sharma plays a shot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Karn Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

7/9
Dinesh Karthik plays a shot
Dinesh Karthik plays a shot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during the Indian Premier League eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

8/9
Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates Virat Kohlis wicket
Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

9/9
Virat Kohli plays a shot
Virat Kohli plays a shot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

