IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians In A Thriller - In Pics

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant removes the bails to run Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' Tim David plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Rasikh Dar, left, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya with captain Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Khaleel Ahmed, second from right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma with his teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma passes a flying kite to Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant after it flew onto the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant with his teammate Mohammad Nabi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.