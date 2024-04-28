Cricket

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians In A Thriller - In Pics

Heavy hitting from Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs helped Delhi Capitals hold off Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in a high-scoring Indian Premier League game on Saturday. Fraser-McGurk lashed 84 runs off only 27 balls and Stubbs contributed an unbeaten 48 off 25 as Delhi amassed 257-4 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma led Mumbai’s reply with 63 off 32 but the visitors fell short at 247-9. Delhi moved to fifth place, just outside the top four on net run-rate. Mumbai was ninth after its sixth loss in nine games. Put into bat, Delhi made a fiery start. The openers smashed 114 runs off only 45 balls. Beside Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel scored 36.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant removes the bails to run Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

1/10
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

2/10
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Mumbai Indians' Tim David plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

3/10
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' Rasikh Dar, left, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya with captain Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

4/10
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

5/10
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' Khaleel Ahmed, second from right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma with his teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

6/10
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma passes a flying kite to Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant after it flew onto the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

7/10
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

8/10
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant with his teammate Mohammad Nabi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

9/10
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

10/10
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

