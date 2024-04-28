Cricket

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians In A Thriller - In Pics

Heavy hitting from Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs helped Delhi Capitals hold off Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in a high-scoring Indian Premier League game on Saturday. Fraser-McGurk lashed 84 runs off only 27 balls and Stubbs contributed an unbeaten 48 off 25 as Delhi amassed 257-4 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma led Mumbai’s reply with 63 off 32 but the visitors fell short at 247-9. Delhi moved to fifth place, just outside the top four on net run-rate. Mumbai was ninth after its sixth loss in nine games. Put into bat, Delhi made a fiery start. The openers smashed 114 runs off only 45 balls. Beside Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel scored 36.