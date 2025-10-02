Cricket

IND Vs WI, 1st Test Live Action In Pictures: See Best Day 1 Photos From Ahmedabad

West Indies skipper Roston Chase won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first Test of the two-match series here on Thursday. India picked three spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar while the two fast bowlers are Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Nitish Kumar Reddy is the fast bowling all-rounder. West Indies last beat India in a Test in May 2002 - 23 years and 25 Tests ago.