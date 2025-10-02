India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Alick Athanaze on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
West Indies' John Campbell plays a shot on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
West Indies' Alick Athanaze plays a shot on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
West Indies' captain Roston Chase plays a shot on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
West Indies' Shai Hope plays a shot on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
West Indies' Justin Greaves plays a shot on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
West Indies' Khary Pierre plays a shot on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.