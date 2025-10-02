Cricket

IND Vs WI, 1st Test Live Action In Pictures: See Best Day 1 Photos From Ahmedabad

West Indies skipper Roston Chase won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first Test of the two-match series here on Thursday. India picked three spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar while the two fast bowlers are Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Nitish Kumar Reddy is the fast bowling all-rounder. West Indies last beat India in a Test in May 2002 - 23 years and 25 Tests ago.

West Indies vs India Test Match
India vs West Indies Test Match | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Alick Athanaze on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

India vs West Indies Test Match
West Indies vs India Test Match | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

West Indies' John Campbell plays a shot on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

WI vs IND: 1st Test Day 1
IND vs WI: 1st Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

West Indies' Alick Athanaze plays a shot on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

IND vs WI: 1st Test Day 1
WI vs IND: 1st Test Day 1 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

West Indies' captain Roston Chase plays a shot on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

West Indies vs India, 1st Test
India vs West Indies, 1st Test | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

West Indies' Shai Hope plays a shot on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Indias Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of West Indies Shai Hope
West Indies vs India, 1st Test | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

WI vs IND
IND vs WI | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

West Indies' Justin Greaves plays a shot on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

West Indies vs India
India vs West Indies Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

West Indies' Khary Pierre plays a shot on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

