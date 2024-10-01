The 10th and final warm-up match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 pits Harmanpreet Kaur's India against South Africa at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Tuesday (October 1). This is the second of two warm-up games that each team plays, ahead of the tournament proper starting October 3. (More Cricket News)
India began warming up for the T20 World Cup in style, beating West Indies by 20 runs in their opening fixture. Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with a 40-ball 52 as the Indian women put up a 141-run total on board. In reply, the Windies could only muster 121 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs, with Pooja Vastrakar picking up three wickets for just 20 runs.
As for the Proteas, they suffered a crushing eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in their previous warm-up game. Laura Wolvaardt's side was bowled out for a paltry 92 runs in 20 overs, and the White Ferns chased down the target in 14.2 overs, losing just two wickets in the bargain.
South Africa and India had last locked horns during the former's tour in June-July 2024, with the three-match T20I series ending in a 1-1 stalemate.
At the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa are placed in Group B and will kick off their campaign against West Indies in Dubai on October 4. India are in Group A and will take on New Zealand first, also in Dubai on October 4.
IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 WC Warm-Up Match: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match be played?
The India vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 7:30pm IST.
Where will the India vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match be telecast and live streamed?
There is no information available yet on whether and where the India vs South Africa, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will be telecast and live streamed in India. However, all the matches of the tournament proper will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
Squads
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Dayalan Hemalatha, S Sajana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Asha Sobhana.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Mieke de Ridder.