India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Fans Flock To New York Stadium Despite Rain Threat - In Pics

Indian supporters cheer for their team during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Pakistan supporters cheer for their team before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Fans gather at the viewing party for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at The Oculus in New York.
Indian supporters with their faces painted in a tricolor of the Indian national flag before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Pakistan supporters cheer for their team before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Pakistani supporters cheer for their team before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Fans cheer for their teams prior to the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
A fan raises Indian flag at the viewing party for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at The Oculus in New York.
A fan waves Pakistan flag at the viewing party for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at The Oculus in New York.
Indian supporters display a placard as they wait for the the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury.