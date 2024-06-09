Cricket

India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Fans Flock To New York Stadium Despite Rain Threat - In Pics

Despite the looming rain threat on the India-Pakistan match, fans have flocked to the Nassau County International Stadium in New York to witness the blockbuster clash between the two arch-rivals. Fans of both countries came with flags in hand and optimism in their eyes that their team will be the one coming out as the winner of this encounter. For, Pakistan the match is of added importance after they lost their opening World Cup encounter to USA in Super Over. India on the other hand demolished Ireland in their first match.