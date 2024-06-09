Cricket

India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Fans Flock To New York Stadium Despite Rain Threat - In Pics

Despite the looming rain threat on the India-Pakistan match, fans have flocked to the Nassau County International Stadium in New York to witness the blockbuster clash between the two arch-rivals. Fans of both countries came with flags in hand and optimism in their eyes that their team will be the one coming out as the winner of this encounter. For, Pakistan the match is of added importance after they lost their opening World Cup encounter to USA in Super Over. India on the other hand demolished Ireland in their first match.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Indian supporters | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Indian supporters cheer for their team during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

1/9
Pakistan supporters
Pakistan supporters | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Pakistan supporters cheer for their team before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

2/9
Fans gather for India and Pakistan match
Fans gather for India and Pakistan match | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Fans gather at the viewing party for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at The Oculus in New York.

3/9
Indian supporters at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Indian supporters at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium | Photo: AP/Stefan Jeremiah

Indian supporters with their faces painted in a tricolor of the Indian national flag before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

4/9
Pakistan supporters at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Pakistan supporters at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Pakistan supporters cheer for their team before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

5/9
Pakistani supporters at New York stadium
Pakistani supporters at New York stadium | Photo: AP/Stefan Jeremiah

Pakistani supporters cheer for their team before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

6/9
Fans cheer Indian team
Fans cheer Indian team | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Fans cheer for their teams prior to the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

7/9
A fan with Indian flag at viewing party
A fan with Indian flag at viewing party | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

A fan raises Indian flag at the viewing party for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at The Oculus in New York.

8/9
A fan with Pakistan flag at viewing party
A fan with Pakistan flag at viewing party | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

A fan waves Pakistan flag at the viewing party for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at The Oculus in New York.

9/9
Indian supporters with placard at Westbury stadium
Indian supporters with placard at Westbury stadium | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz

Indian supporters display a placard as they wait for the the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury.

