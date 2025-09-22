Cricket

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup T20: India Beat Pakistan By Six Wickets In Super 4 Fixture

Abhishek Sharma smacked five sixes in a 39-ball 74 as India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Super Four cricket at the Asia Cup on Sunday, with still no handshakes before or after the game between the archrivals. India is the designated host of the eight-nation Asia Cup, but the Twenty20 tournament is being played in the United Arab Emirates because the India and Pakistan cricket teams don’t play on each other’s territory. India captain Suryakumar Yadav has previously said that the Indian team was aligned with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and government instructions that players wouldn’t shake hands with Pakistan players. Sharma’s half-century — including a six off the first ball — led India’s successful chase as vice-captain Shubman Gill hit 47 runs off 28 balls. Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson then helped finish off the chase as India scored 174-4 in 18.5 overs.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: Creimas/Asian Cricket Council via PTI

India's Abhishek Sharma (right) being congratulated by teammate Shubman Gill after his half century during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, UAE.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_1
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Pakistan and Indian players stand for national anthem before the start of the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai,United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Sahibzada Farhan
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Abhishek Sharma
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Abhishek Sharma drops the catch of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Hardik Pandya
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Hardik Pandya, second from right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Saim Ayub
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Pakistan's Saim Ayub hits a boundary during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Abhishek Sharma
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Spectators react as India's Abhishek Sharma drops the catch of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Sahibzada Farhan
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Mohammad Nawaz
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz jumps unsuccessfully to take a catch during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Shubman Gill
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Shubman Gill, left, and his batting partner Abhishek Sharma talks during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Abhishek Sharma
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_ Shubman Gill
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Abhishek Sharma
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Sahibzada Farhan
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan drops the catch of India's Abhishek Sharma during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Abhishek Sharma, Haris Rauf
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Abhishek Sharma talks to Pakistan's Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Umpires mediate between India's players Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Pakistani players Pakistan's Haris Rauf, Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Abhishek Sharma
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Abhishek Sharma leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Haris Rauf
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates the wicket of India's Sanju Samson with teammates during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

A Pakistan fan watches the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma shake hands after wining during the Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_ Tilak Varma
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: Creimas/Asian Cricket Council via PTI

India's Tilak Varma celebrates after India won the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Pakistan, in Dubai, UAE.

Asia Cup 2025 t20 Cricket Super Four match India vs Pakistan photo_2
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India vs Pakistan | Photo: PTI

People celebrate after India won the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Pakistan, in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

