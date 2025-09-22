India's Abhishek Sharma (right) being congratulated by teammate Shubman Gill after his half century during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, UAE.
Pakistan and Indian players stand for national anthem before the start of the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai,United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
India's Abhishek Sharma drops the catch of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
India's Hardik Pandya, second from right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's Saim Ayub hits a boundary during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Spectators react as India's Abhishek Sharma drops the catch of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz jumps unsuccessfully to take a catch during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
India's Shubman Gill, left, and his batting partner Abhishek Sharma talks during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan drops the catch of India's Abhishek Sharma during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
India's Abhishek Sharma talks to Pakistan's Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Umpires mediate between India's players Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Pakistani players Pakistan's Haris Rauf, Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Abhishek Sharma leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates the wicket of India's Sanju Samson with teammates during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
A Pakistan fan watches the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma shake hands after wining during the Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Tilak Varma celebrates after India won the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Pakistan, in Dubai, UAE.
People celebrate after India won the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Pakistan, in Nagpur, Maharashtra.