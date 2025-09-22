Cricket

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup T20: India Beat Pakistan By Six Wickets In Super 4 Fixture

Abhishek Sharma smacked five sixes in a 39-ball 74 as India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Super Four cricket at the Asia Cup on Sunday, with still no handshakes before or after the game between the archrivals. India is the designated host of the eight-nation Asia Cup, but the Twenty20 tournament is being played in the United Arab Emirates because the India and Pakistan cricket teams don’t play on each other’s territory. India captain Suryakumar Yadav has previously said that the Indian team was aligned with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and government instructions that players wouldn’t shake hands with Pakistan players. Sharma’s half-century — including a six off the first ball — led India’s successful chase as vice-captain Shubman Gill hit 47 runs off 28 balls. Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson then helped finish off the chase as India scored 174-4 in 18.5 overs.