India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Predicted Playing XIs, Pune Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Monday arrived in Pune ahead of their upcoming second Test match against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. (More Cricket News)
India come into this Test after a disappointing 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test. The hosts will be eyeing to clinch a win in the second Test and level the three-match series.
The second Test match will kick off from October 24 till October 28.
IND Vs NZ Predicted Playing XIs:
India replaced Shubman Gill with Sarfaraz Khan in the 1st Test and the latter did not disappoint. After registering a duck in the 1st innings, Sarfaraz brought up a century in the 2nd innings (150) as the newly-turned father gave a selection headache to the Indian selectors and team management.
Gill, who missed out on the first Test due to a stiff neck, was seen practicing post-match in the nets. With competition for places, India could drop KL Rahul for Gill and play the same team.
India (Predicted Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Given the conditions at Pune, the Kiwis could be tempted in playing an extra spinner but that could mean dropping their in-form bowlers.
New Zealand (Predicted Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Pune Weather:
The weather in Pune for the five days could see sunny clouds and some cloudy conditions.
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Pitch Report:
As per reports, the Indian management has sought for a rank turner at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The last Test to be played at the venue was IND vs RSA wherein the hosts won by an innings and 137 runs.