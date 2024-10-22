Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Predicted Playing XIs, Pune Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

India come into this Test after a disappointing 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test. Check the predicted XIs, weather and pitch report for the upcoming IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Rohit Sharma Tom Latham
New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, right, speaks to India's captain Rohit Sharma during the post-match ceremony on Day 5 of the first Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, October. 20, 2024. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Monday arrived in Pune ahead of their upcoming second Test match against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. (More Cricket News)

India come into this Test after a disappointing 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test. The hosts will be eyeing to clinch a win in the second Test and level the three-match series.

The second Test match will kick off from October 24 till October 28.

IND Vs NZ Predicted Playing XIs:

India replaced Shubman Gill with Sarfaraz Khan in the 1st Test and the latter did not disappoint. After registering a duck in the 1st innings, Sarfaraz brought up a century in the 2nd innings (150) as the newly-turned father gave a selection headache to the Indian selectors and team management.

Gill, who missed out on the first Test due to a stiff neck, was seen practicing post-match in the nets. With competition for places, India could drop KL Rahul for Gill and play the same team.

India (Predicted Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Given the conditions at Pune, the Kiwis could be tempted in playing an extra spinner but that could mean dropping their in-form bowlers.

New Zealand (Predicted Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Pune Weather:

India-vs-New-Zealand-Pune-Weather
Pune weather for all five days of the 2nd IND vs NZ Test. Photo: Weather.com
info_icon

The weather in Pune for the five days could see sunny clouds and some cloudy conditions.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Pitch Report:

As per reports, the Indian management has sought for a rank turner at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The last Test to be played at the venue was IND vs RSA wherein the hosts won by an innings and 137 runs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Predicted Playing XIs, Pune Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  2. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  3. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  4. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Proteas' Lead Swells As BAN Bowlers Struggle For Wickets In Dhaka
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: BVB Need 'Everything' To Overcome Los Blancos, Says Nuri Sahin
  2. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner Urges Unity To Combat Struggles After Latest PL Defeat
  3. Neymar Makes Al Hilal Comeback After 12-Month Injury Lay-off
  4. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood Winner Keeps Eagles Winless
  5. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024-25 Match
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. New Zealand Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZL Vs GBR Juniors
  2. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors
  3. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  4. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  5. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BRICS 2024: PM Modi Embarks On 2nd Visit To Russia | A Look Back At The First One In July
  2. Full List: Congress Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
  3. Ahead Of BRICS 2024, Russia Discharges 85 Indians From Military
  4. Delhi Pollution: GRAP II Imposed In Capital As Air Quality Deteriorates
  5. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. Peru: Ex-President Toledo Sentenced To More Than 20 Years In Prison In Corruption Case
  2. South Korea Calls For Immediate Withdrawal Of North Korean Troops Allegedly In Russia
  3. India Announces Major Breakthrough With China On Border Patrolling
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors