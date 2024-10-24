India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham plays a shot during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.
New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.
India's Jasprit Bumrah fields the ball during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.
Indian players celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, second from right, during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.
New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.