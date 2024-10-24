Cricket

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and has opted to bat first in this second Test against India on Thursday, October 24 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The Kiwis have dropped Matt Henry, who has a slight niggle and have brought in Mitchell Santner. For the home team, Rohit Sharma has made three changes from the side that lost in the 1st Test. Out go KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav and in come Washington Sundar, Akash Deep and Shubman Gill. India trail 0-1 in the three-match Test series.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket Day 1 photo gallery_Tom Latham
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: New Zealand's captain Tom Latham plays a shot during the day one | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham plays a shot during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket Day 1 photo gallery_Devon Conway
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the day one | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket Day 1 photo gallery_Jasprit Bumrah
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah fields the ball during the day one | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's Jasprit Bumrah fields the ball during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket Day 1 photo gallery_R Ashwin
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Indian players celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Indian players celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, second from right, during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket Day 1 photo gallery_Will Young
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot during the day one | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

