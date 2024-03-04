India may have already sealed the series, but the fifth and final Test bears a fair degree of importance for both the hosts and Ben Stokes' England. While Rohit Sharma's men will aim to strengthen their hold on the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table, the visitors will look to restore some confidence after suffering their first series loss in the 'Bazball' era. (More Cricket News)

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, the venue for the match, is likely to add some spice of unpredictability to the encounter. The weather will be drastically different from that in the previous four Tests, and many are speculating whether England will fancy their chances in the 'English' conditions.