Cricket

IND Vs PAK, 2nd T20: India Thrash Pakistan By 46 Runs In Friendship Series For Blind

Sunil Ramesh struck a 61-ball 87 while D Venkateswara Rao hit 56 off 41 deliveries to take India to a healthy 224-run total for three wickets

PTI
PTI

February 23, 2024

Indian Blind Cricket Team with support staff and coaches. Photo Courtesy: X/ @blind_cricket
info_icon

Sunil Ramesh and D Venkateswara Rao scored half-centuries as the Indian men's team defeated Pakistan by 46 runs in the second T20 of the Friendship Cricket Series for the Blind in Dubai on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Ramesh struck a 61-ball 87 while Rao hit 56 off 41 deliveries to take India to a healthy 224-run total for three wickets.

Their partnership also yielded 121 runs for the opening wicket, which was followed by a cameo 42-run innings by Ajay Kumar Reddy.

India then restricted Pakistan to 178 for six to level the series 1-1.

Joe Root celebrates his century on the first day of the fourth Test match between England and India in Ranchi. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root Slams 31st Century, His Record-Breaking 10th Against India

BY Jagdish Yadav

Pakistan were off to a brisk start, reaching the 60-run mark on the seventh wicket but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Though skipper Badar Munir revived Pakistan's innings in the middle overs, India took a couple of more wickets to dent the rival team's hopes.

Ramesh was adjudged the player of the match.

The teams will play the third and final match of the series on Sunday.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement