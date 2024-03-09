ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Points Table; India Beat England, Consolidate Top Position

India thumped England by an innings and 64 runs in the Dharamsala finale and consolidated their top position in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings on March 9, Saturday. (IND vs ENG Test Scoreboard | Cricket News)
After posting a 477, the biggest total in the high-profile five-match series, India dismissed England for 195 in the third innings to wrap up the match inside three days, for a 4-1 series win.
The win gave Rohit Sharma & Co. 12 crucial WTC points, taking their tally to 74, thus lifting their point percentage from 64.58 to 68.51. India, the losing finalists in the previous two editions, only reached the top position last week thanks to New Zealand's defeat against Australia in their first Test.
The Kiwis, who are batting again in the second Test against their Trans-Tasman rivals, have a point percentage of 60. Holders Australia are in third place with 59.09.
England, meanwhile, have witnessed a drop in their point percentage, down to 17.5 from 19.44. They are eighth in the nine-team table, just above winless Sri Lanka (two Tests). Bangladesh (50.00), Pakistan (36.66), West Indies (33.33) and South Africa (25.00), in that order, complete the table.
All you need to know about ICC World Test Championship points system:
- 12 points for a win
- Six points for a tie
- Four points for a draw
Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points won, and points are deducted for slow overrates. The top two teams will progress to the final at Lord’s in 2025.