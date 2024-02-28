Cricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Head Coach Amol Muzumdar Keen To Scout Fast Bowlers In Women's Premier League

The Indian pace unit looks a bit thin after the retirement of legendary Jhulan Goswamy and moving on from veteran Shikha Pandey. Currently, it's marshalled by Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu and Amanjot Kaur

PTI

February 28, 2024

Amol Muzumdar had taken over as the India coach in 2023 ahead of the home series against England and Australia. Photo: Screengrab (BCCI)
With just seven months left for the Women's T20 World Cup to begin in Bangladesh, India head coach Amol Muzumdar is keen to identify and build a pool of fast bowlers from the on-going Women's Premier League. (More Cricket News)

"Four fast bowlers played the last series (against Australia). I want to create a pool of fast bowlers (from the WPL). It makes a lot of difference if you strengthen the bowling attack," Muzumdar was quoted as saying ESPNCricinfo.

"I would want another pool of 20-25 players to create a bench strength for the Indian team," he added.

The ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup will be held in September-October in Bangladesh.

Muzumdar had taken over as India coach last year ahead of home series against England and Australia.

While India won the Tests against the visitors, they lost the T20I and ODI series.

Muzumdar was also delighted to see frontline Indian batters such as Shafali Verma, S Meghana and Richa Ghosh among runs ahead of the marquee event later this year.

"There is an upscale movement in India's batters. The confidence from those two series against England and Australia is on display (here) because of how they performed there.”

The former Mumbai batsman was also chuffed to see the presence of mind Sajana Sajeevan showed while carrying Mumbai Indians to a victory over Delhi Capitals with a last-ball six.

"Sajana's six gives you an idea of the depth in Indian cricket,” said Muzumdar.

