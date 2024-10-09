ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: How India Women Can Still Qualify For Semi-Finals?

India women face Sri Lanka in their third group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday at Dubai International Stadium. They have won against Pakistan and lost one match against New Zealand in the tournament. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. stand at number four in Group A after Australia defeated New Zealand in match 10 at Sharjah on Tuesday. New Zealand failed to chase down a 149-run target and lost the match by 60 runs.
This huge loss affected their net run rate but they are still above India. India, Pakistan and New Zealand have one win in two matches and share the same points (Two) but Pakistan and the White Ferns have better NRR than India women.
India women need to win both of their remaining matches to qualify for the semi-finals easily, otherwise, their road to the final four is going to be very difficult. Their last group-stage match is against Australia on Sunday in Sharjah.
Sri Lanka have lost both of their matches so far in the tournament and if India succeed in defeating them on Wednesday, then their chances to qualify for the semifinals will rely on the results of the match against Australia.
India's Qualification Scenarios:
- India win both of their remaining matches by a big margin which may affect their net run rate positively. And if New Zealand also win both of their remaining matches and Australia beat Pakistan in their last match, then India, New Zealand and Australia will have six points each. In this situation, top two teams with better net run rates will enter the semifinals.
- India need to win both of their matches in all situations to qualify for the knockout stage. If Pakistan beat their opponents in the next two matches and then, India and Pakistan can easily qualify for the semifinals.
- If Australia win all of their matches including the last one against India, then it may open another scenario for the second team to qualify for the semis. India women, already behind Pakistan and New Zealand, need to win against Sri Lanka by a big margin to put their case above the Kiwis and Pakistan.