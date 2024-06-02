Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh's Vital Tip For Team India Ahead Of Opening Match, 'Focus on...'

India last won a major global tournament when Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the team to title triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, two years after Yuvraj Singh played a starring role in the ODI World Cup victory at home

BCCI
Team India will be playing their first match against Ireland on 5 June. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

The flamboyant Yuvraj Singh reckons India could break their ICC trophy drought if they play to their strengths rather than "thinking of where the opposition is going to harm us" in the T20 World Cup, as there is no dearth of skills and self-belief in the squad. (More Cricket News)

India last won a major global tournament when Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the team to title triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, two years after Yuvraj played a starring role in the ODI World Cup victory at home.

India were also the winners of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in which Yuvraj hit six sixes in a Stuart Broad over in a league match against England.

Captains light show ahead of the T20 World Cup - ICC 2023
T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Stars In Captains Light Show At Rockfeller Centre Building - Check Pics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Asked about the absence of a silverware in more than a decade, Yuvraj said, "I just feel that we played the World Cup 2007 final and we've been the qualifying semis and I think it's just a matter of time...

"I believe we have the self-belief of winning big tournaments. I think if India believes and backs themselves and play to their own strengths, I'm sure they'll go all the way. And that's what I believe in."

An ICC Ambassador for the T20 World Cup, Yuvraj was present at the opening of Fan Park at the Oculus Trade Centre in New York.

The former all-rounder added, "... I think that's the reason why we won. We focused on where, how we are good and the things that we need to do rather than thinking of where the opposition is going to harm us. We have the match winners.

"You know, IPL has been a great platform to get ready for the ICC Men's World Cup and I hope it's a better tournament.

"For us, it will be a great moment if India win. It's been a long time that India won an ICC trophy. Hopefully, the boys will do the job."

The USA and the West Indies are jointly hosting the T20 showpiece.

Yuvraj, who has had a hand in moulding people like Abhishek Sharma into an explosive batter, said he is not up for full-time coaching job at the moment.

Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma post India vs Bangladesh warm up match. - X/ @BCCI
India Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Pant, Hardik, Bowlers Prove Too Hot To Handle

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

"I would love to do that but with my state players, it gives me time. I can do according to my time. My kids are young. When they get a bit older, I would like to get into a bit more coaching and mentoring. I'm just taking my time."

Speaking about the favourites to make the finals, he said, "I'm hoping India, probably West Indies. Pakistan 3, and no Australians (laughs)."

And one player to he's looking forward to watch?

"I would say Rishabh Pant. I am looking forward to the return of Rishabh, he is coming back from a massive injury.

"And leading run-getter seems like Virat Kohli, he's had a very good IPL."

Yuvraj is also certain that his record of six sixes in an over will not be matched in this World Cup.

"I think it's very much possible, but I don't think it's happening in this tournament."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  2. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  5. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
Entertainment News
  1. Trade Association Rescinds Honour Awarded To Robert De Niro After Comments Against Donald Trump
  2. Zonal DCP Clarifies Raveena Tandon's Car Didn't Hit Any Person; Actress Claims Mob Attacked Her
  3. Mandy Moore Announces Third Pregnancy, Expecting First Daughter
  4. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  5. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
Sports News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Probable XIs, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  2. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rovman Powell's Men Look To Start On A Winning Note In Guyana
  3. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus Move To MLS Hinted At By Former Team-Mate Roman Burki
  4. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Searching For Roland Garros Adaptation Despite Quarter-Final Progression
  5. French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Round 2 After Court 5 Classic
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six