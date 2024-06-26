Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa's 'Near Misses' Stay In The Past, Says Coach Rob Walter

South Africa coach Rob Walter says his players will not feel the burden of near misses in the past as they prepare for their T20 World Cup semi-final against Afghanistan

South Africa coach Rob Walter
info_icon

South Africa coach Rob Walter says his players will not feel the burden of near misses in the past as they prepare for their T20 World Cup semi-final against Afghanistan. (More Cricket News)

The Proteas withstood a nervy finish to get a three-wicket victory over co-hosts West Indies in Antigua, maintaining their perfect run at the tournament with seven wins from seven so far.

South Africa have never made it past the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup, with this due to be their third such appearance.

This time around, they have been on the right side of tight wins, and Walter is keen to ease any pressure from past results that could hinder the team.

"The near misses in the past, they belong to the people who missed them," Walter said. "To be honest, this team is a different team.

"We own whatever is ours to own. And so, our nearest reflection point is this tournament where we've managed to get over the line. So that's what we think about.

"I think there's always an energy that you can feel that's tangible when it comes to a semi-final.

"There'll be a mixture of emotions which is with anxiety, but excitement and I think anyone in any sport, if they get to this phase of a competition, feels that. And so really, it's just acknowledging that and accepting it and then just understanding what you'll do with that.

"We still want to play our best cricket in the key moments of the game."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hope Voice Of Opposition Will Be Allowed In Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi
  2. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  3. Karnataka: Bengaluru Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Reunion Of Co-Stars-Turned-MPs As Chirag Paswan, Kangana Ranaut Share Light Moments | Watch
  5. Budget Date 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 7th Union Budget In July | Details
Entertainment News
  1. 'MaXXXine': Lilly Collins, Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito Attend The Los Angeles Premiere
  2. Kamal Haasan And S Shankar Confirm ‘Indian 3’: Our Initial Idea Was To Do Only One Part
  3. Neil Nitin Mukesh Calls ‘New York’ Turning Point In His Career, Says Story Is Still Relevant
  4. Junaid Khan Confirms New Film After ‘Maharaj’; Project To Reportedly Feature Him Alongside Khushi Kapoor
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Is A Connoisseur Of Art: Kamal Haasan
Sports News
  1. SA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup SF: 'Best Game' Is Yet To Come, Says South Africa Coach Rob Walter
  2. NED Vs AUT, UEFA Euro 2024: Austria's Marcel Sabitzer Proud After Securing Top Spot In Group D
  3. Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Gulbadin Naib Amid Fake Injury Allegations During AFG Vs BAN T20 WC 2024 Match
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa's 'Near Misses' Stay In The Past, Says Coach Rob Walter
  5. World Championship Of Legends 2024: WCL Announces Broadcast Partners By Region, Check Details
World News
  1. Swiss Inspect The Damage After Sudden Storms Flood Roads, Halt Air Traffic In Geneva
  2. Russia Begins Closed Door Trial For WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: Who Is He And Why Was He Arrested?
  3. Keira Knightley Makes A Chic Return To Paris Fashion Week In Chanel
  4. ICC Convicts Al-Qaida-Linked Leader Of Atrocities In Mali
  5. 'Leaving NATO In Good Hands': Mark Rutte Appointed As NATO Secretary-General | All About The Former Dutch PM
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General