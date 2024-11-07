Cricket

ICC Pitch Ratings: Chennai Deemed 'Very Good', Kanpur Outfield 'Unsatisfactory'

The Indian team management, the BCCI and local curators wouldn't be too amused to know that former Australia opener David Boon couldn't rate any of the Test match tracks used against New Zealand beyond "satisfactory"

Indias Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja walk back to the pavilion. PTI Photo
India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja walk back to the pavilion at the end of the first day of the first test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
The ICC has rated Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch, used for India's Test match against Bangladesh, as "very good" with other four home centres used during the season being deemed "satisfactory". (More Cricket News)

In fact, all the three Test venues used against New Zealand -- Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune's Gahunje and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai -- just about managed "satisfactory" ratings from the ICC match referee.

However, Kanpur's Green Park stadium's outfield has been rated "unsatisfactory" by the ICC match referee Jeff Crowe.

The government-owned stadium's poor drainage system led to only two full days of play against Bangladesh and despite the pitch being rated "satisfactory", the outfield didn't escape the wrath of the former Kiwi international.

The high-scoring tracks at Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad used for Bangladesh T20Is were rated "very good", as they conformed to the requirements of the shortest format.

However, the Indian team management, the BCCI and local curators wouldn't be too amused to know that former Australia opener David Boon couldn't rate any of the Test match tracks used against New Zealand beyond "satisfactory".

The Chinnaswamy pitch had excessive moisture that led to India being all out for 46 against New Zealand while both Pune and Mumbai tracks were "rank turners", which didn't strictly follow the norms prescribed for a 'Good Test' match wicket.

But the two tracks escaped with satisfactory ratings because of some good individual batting performances from players of both sides.

PHOTOS

