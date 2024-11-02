Cricket

Hong Kong Sixes, Day 2 Wrap: Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Enter Semi-Finals

Pakistan booked a place in the last four after defeating South Africa by 17 runs, while Bangladesh beat the United Arab Emirates in a match truncated by bad light

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Pakistan vs South Africa match at the Hong Kong Sixes
Action from the Pakistan vs South Africa match at the Hong Kong Sixes. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the four teams who have registered a place for themselves in the semi-final of Hong Kong Sixes 2024. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan booked a spot in the semi-final of the tournament after defeating South Africa by 17 runs. Batting first, Pakistan managed to score 105/3 in 6 overs. Muhammad Akhlaq notched up a fifty before retiring while Hussain Talat remained not out at 27 off 11.

But it was the Pakistan bowlers who did a phenomenal job and restricted the Proteas to 88/4. Hussain Talat picked up two wickets while Shahab Khan and Aamer Yamin scalped one each.

India faced New Zealand in Bowl Match 3 and the Kiwi batters were on a roll against The Men in Blue right from the word go. Siddhesh Dixit chipped in with 12-ball 55 before retiring Raunaq Kapur smashed 33* off just 7 as the side put up 146/3 in 6 overs. In reply, India were restricted to 102/2 with Shreevats Goswami being the top-scorer. He scored 42* off 16.

Stuart Binny hitting sixes in the Hong Kong sixes match between India and UAE. - X/FanCode
Hong Kong Sixes: Stuart Binny Helps India Almost Chase 32 Runs In Last Over Against UAE | Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the next fixture of the day, Oman faced England in Bowl Match 4. Oman batters totally dominated the England bowling unit and out up a mammoth 159/0 in 6 overs.

Captain Vinayak Shukla and Hassnain Shah struck fifties before retiring while Asif Khan remained unbeaten at 44 off 15. England didn't really get the start that was needed and were eventually restricted to 92/4. Ed Barnard remained unbeaten at 57 off 16. Oman won by 67 runs.

The third quarter-final took place between Sri Lanka and Nepal. The Lankan lions scored 123/2 in 6 overs with Sandun Weerakkody getting to a 50 before retiring. Captain Lahiru Madushanka struck 31* off 8 while Lahiru Samarakoon chipped in with 22 off 5. Later, the bowlers put up a brilliant show as the opposition could only manage 83 before getting bowled out.

File pic of Indian cricket team. - BCCI
Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Squads, Fixtures, Date And Time - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rashid Khan got 55 off 18. Lahiru Samarakoon and Tharindu Ratnayake picked up two wickets each while Dhananjaya Lakshan and Lahiru Madushanka scalped one wicket apiece as Sri Lanka won by 40 runs.

The day’s proceedings ended with the fourth quarter-final between Bangladesh and UAE where the Bangla tigers went through to the semis. Batting first, Bangladesh scored 111/1 in 6 overs. In reply, UAE lost early wickets and were 43/3 in 3.2 overs when the game ended.

The match though wasn’t completed due to bad lights and Bangladesh defeated UAE (UAE were 18 runs behind the par score).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Hong Kong Sixes, Day 2 Wrap: Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Enter Semi-Finals
  2. Virat Kohli To Play Till 2027? Star Batter Aims To Complete 20 Years At RCB
  3. Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Opt To Bowl - Check Playing 11s
  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh ODIs: Shanto Stays Captain, No Shakib Or Litton - Breaking Down BAN Squad
  5. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja, Ashwin Strengthen India's Bid On Day 2 To Avoid Series Whitewash At Home
Football News
  1. FC Goa 3-0 Bengaluru FC Highlights, Indian Super League: Gaurs Shock Blues With Goals From Sadiku, Brison & Drazic
  2. Newcastle United 1-0 Arsenal, Premier League: Arteta Says Gunners 'Deserved To Lose'
  3. FC Goa 3-0 Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25: Gaurs End Home Drought And Snap Blues' Winning Streak In Commanding Fashion
  4. New Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Opens Up On 'Now Or Never' Decision
  5. Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Sheffield United, EFL Championship: Blades Up To Second With Away Win
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  3. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  5. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NC, Congress Seek Investigation As Kashmir Valley Sees Rise In Terror Attacks
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. 'Worst Slogan': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Remark
  4. MEA Responds To US Sanctions On Indian Firms For Aiding Russia
  5. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  2. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  5. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
World News
  1. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
  4. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
  5. Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival