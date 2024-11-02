Hong Kong Sixes, Day 2 Wrap: Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Enter Semi-Finals

India faced New Zealand in Bowl Match 3 and the Kiwi batters were on a roll against The Men in Blue right from the word go. Siddhesh Dixit chipped in with 12-ball 55 before retiring Raunaq Kapur smashed 33* off just 7 as the side put up 146/3 in 6 overs. In reply, India were restricted to 102/2 with Shreevats Goswami being the top-scorer. He scored 42* off 16.