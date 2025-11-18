Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers, Women's BBL 2025: HH-W Continue Winning Spree With 4 Wicket Win Over AS-W

Hobart Hurricanes Women beat Adelaide Strikers Women in WBBL 2025 match number 14
Hurricanes chased down a low target of 135 with 2 balls to spare
Hobart Hurricanes Women took down Adelaide Strikers Women in Match 14 of Women's Big Bash League 2025 with a narrow 4-wicket win at Bellerive Oval. It was a low scoring affair but the Hurricanes held their nerves to extend their winning run to 4 matches.
The Hurricanes, without a doubt, are in top form and have announced themselves as title contenders in the early stages of the Women's Big Bash League 2025.
Unbeaten in 4 matches, including a rain-affected third game where they defended their total with composure under pressure. And today, despite losing 6 wickets, Hurricanes' talisman Danni Wyatt-Hodge guided them to a nervy win.
It was a tricky surface today to bat on and it was evident right from the start.
Adelaide Strikers posted just 134 runs on the board, through a couple of 20s from Tahlia McGrath (21) and Bridget Patterson (24) with Amanda-Jade Wellington becoming the highest scorer with 33 runs off 21.
The Strikers, who have had a mixed start to the tournament, were restricted to just 134.
In response, lost wickets at regular intervals with Lizelle Lee (12 off 12), Nat Sciver-Brunt (4 off 5), Nicola Carey (1 off 4), and Heather Graham (10 off 13) all getting out cheaply.
Howeverm Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who has been in a red-hot form in this WBBL edition, held on to the other end, scoring 72 off 57 as well as the winning runs with 2 balls to spare.
Hobart Hurricanes continue to assert dominance at the top of the WBBL points table and now they have 8 points after 4 wins out of 4. The narrow loss will see the Adelaide Strikers remain 5th with 3 points from 4 matches.
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Hobart Hurricanes Women have won the toss and have opted to field first against Adelaide Strikers Women.
Adelaide Strikers Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath(c), Bridget Patterson(w), Ellie Johnston, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophie Ecclestone, Eleanor Larosa, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Hobart Hurricanes Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Elyse Villani(c), Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-holmes, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith, Linsey Smith
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.