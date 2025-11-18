Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers, Women's BBL 2025: HH-W Continue Winning Spree With 4 Wicket Win Over AS-W

Hobart Hurricanes continued their winning spree and extended their winning run to 4 matches with a close 4 wicket victory over Adelaide Strikers

Outlook Sports Desk
Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers Streaming, Womens Big Bash League: Toss Update Playing XIs
Hobart Hurricanes bowlers celebrate a wicket against Brisbane Heat Photo: X/WBBL
  • Hobart Hurricanes Women beat Adelaide Strikers Women in WBBL 2025 match number 14

  • Hurricanes chased down a low target of 135 with 2 balls to spare

  • The match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, and broadcast on Star Sports Network in India

Hobart Hurricanes Women took down Adelaide Strikers Women in Match 14 of Women's Big Bash League 2025 with a narrow 4-wicket win at Bellerive Oval. It was a low scoring affair but the Hurricanes held their nerves to extend their winning run to 4 matches.

The Hurricanes, without a doubt, are in top form and have announced themselves as title contenders in the early stages of the Women's Big Bash League 2025.

Unbeaten in 4 matches, including a rain-affected third game where they defended their total with composure under pressure. And today, despite losing 6 wickets, Hurricanes' talisman Danni Wyatt-Hodge guided them to a nervy win.

It was a tricky surface today to bat on and it was evident right from the start.

Adelaide Strikers posted just 134 runs on the board, through a couple of 20s from Tahlia McGrath (21) and Bridget Patterson (24) with Amanda-Jade Wellington becoming the highest scorer with 33 runs off 21.

The Strikers, who have had a mixed start to the tournament, were restricted to just 134.

In response, lost wickets at regular intervals with Lizelle Lee (12 off 12), Nat Sciver-Brunt (4 off 5), Nicola Carey (1 off 4), and Heather Graham (10 off 13) all getting out cheaply.

Howeverm Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who has been in a red-hot form in this WBBL edition, held on to the other end, scoring 72 off 57 as well as the winning runs with 2 balls to spare.

Hobart Hurricanes continue to assert dominance at the top of the WBBL points table and now they have 8 points after 4 wins out of 4. The narrow loss will see the Adelaide Strikers remain 5th with 3 points from 4 matches.

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women have won the toss and have opted to field first against Adelaide Strikers Women.

Adelaide Strikers Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath(c), Bridget Patterson(w), Ellie Johnston, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophie Ecclestone, Eleanor Larosa, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Hobart Hurricanes Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Elyse Villani(c), Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-holmes, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith, Linsey Smith

Hobart Hurricanes Vs Adelaide Strikers, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

