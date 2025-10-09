India Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Suffers Injury Scare During World Cup Match Against South Africa

Harmanpreet Kaur injured her neck during a World Cup match
The incident occurred while fielding against South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt
The match saw Kaur receiving physio attention but she continued playing
India posted 251 all out, highlighted by Richa Ghosh's 94 runs
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur gave fans a moment of concern during the 10th match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9.
While attempting to stop a Laura Wolvaardt cover drive off Sneh Rana's bowling, a diving Kaur appeared to jar her neck -- a region that has troubled her in the past.
The 36-year-old all-rounder from Moga in Punjab was visibly uncomfortable as she tried to get back on her feet, prompting immediate attention from the physio. The match was stopped for a while as the India skipper received attention.
Though ginger in her movements, Harmanpreet chose to stay on the field and continue leading her side in the high-stakes fixture. India are chasing a third successive win in the tournament.
Asked to set a target, India had earlier posted a competitive total of 251 all out, thanks to a record-breaking 88-run eighth-wicket stand between Richa Ghosh (94 off 77) and Sneh Rana (33 off 24).
South Africa were 107/5 at the time of the incident, with Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon briefly halting India's push. Wolvaardt was dismissed for 70 off 111, bowled by a Kranti Gaud yorker in the next over. At the time of filing the report, the Proteas were 181/6 in 42 overs.
India will face Australia on October 12 in Visakhapatnam, followed by England on October 19 in Indore, New Zealand on October 23, and Bangladesh on October 26, both in Navi Mumbai. India have defeated Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their previous outings.
South Africa, meanwhile, take on Bangladesh on October 13 in Visakhapatnam, Sri Lanka on October 17 in Colombo, Pakistan on October 21 in Colombo, and Australia on October 25 in Indore. They lost England but bounced back to beat New Zealand.