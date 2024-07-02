Former Indian Cricketer Sandeep Patil Roped In To Create NCA-Like Private Facility In Kolkata

Sandeep Patil has roped in his old team of Dinesh Nanavati, Gautam Shome and sports therapist Ashish Kaushik to be part of the venture. Photo: X/ @BengalShrachi

Sandeep Patil has roped in his old team of Dinesh Nanavati, Gautam Shome and sports therapist Ashish Kaushik to be part of the venture. Photo: X/ @BengalShrachi