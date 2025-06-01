England Vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd ODI: Root Classic Takes ENG To Thrilling Win

England's Adil Rashid, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Hardik Pandya with his team mates during the third one day international cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad , India, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/ Ajit Solanki )

England win by three wickets in this brilliant ODI game. Kaecy Carty hit a hundred with Shai Hope and Brandn King getting fifties and that took West Indies to a decent 308 all out. Adil Rashid took four wickets and Saqib Mehmood struck thrice for England. In reply, England lost their openers for Ducks but Joe Root just stood there and kept scoring and scoring and scoring. He got 166 off just 139 balls and guided his team to the target with three wickets left and seven balls in the kitty. Follow highlights below

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jun 2025, 01:54:02 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Welcome We are back with another live blog, and it’s cricket time, England vs West Indies, 2nd ODI. The match is scheduled for Sunday, June 1, at 3:30 PM IST.

1 Jun 2025, 02:08:24 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Squads England Squad: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades

1 Jun 2025, 02:43:38 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Streaming Info The England vs West Indies, 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website.

1 Jun 2025, 03:16:36 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update England have won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies.

1 Jun 2025, 03:16:52 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

1 Jun 2025, 03:35:58 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Game On Saqib Mahmood opened the bowling for England as Brandon King and Jewel Andrew walked out to begin the batting attack for West Indies. King took first strike. The opening delivery was pitched on a good length and shaped away outside off, King opted not to play, letting it sail through to the keeper. Mahmood followed it up with a loose short ball that flew miles wide outside off and bounced awkwardly in front of the keeper, who couldn’t gather cleanly. A wide was signalled. A shaky start from Mahmood, while West Indies looked to settle into their batting rhythm in this second ODI. WI 6/0 (1)

1 Jun 2025, 03:52:57 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: WICKET A sharp blow for West Indies as Jewel Andrew departs without scoring. Brydon Carse hits the deck hard, gets extra bounce from a back-of-a-length delivery, and the ball climbs onto Andrew, who can only fend it off the shoulder of the bat. Will Jacks at cover-point is well-placed and accepts the simplest of catches. A smart field setup and disciplined bowling give England an early breakthrough. Jewel Andrew walks back for a 5-ball duck. WI 14/1 (3.2)

1 Jun 2025, 04:05:59 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: FOUR!!! Matty Potts drops one short and angles it into Brandon King, who wastes no time. He swivels and pulls it fine, threading it past the keeper with precision. There’s no one at fine leg, and King takes full advantage, placing it perfectly for a boundary. Smart batting and a sharp response to a loose delivery. WI 35/1 (6.5)

1 Jun 2025, 04:38:19 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: WI 72/1 (14) Jacob Bethell, the left-arm orthodox spinner, is into the attack now, England turning to spin for the first time in the innings. A slight shift in strategy as they look to shake things up and regain control. First ball to Keacy Carty, no run.

1 Jun 2025, 04:53:58 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: WI 94/1 (17.1) Matthew Potts, returning for his second spell after conceding 24 runs in his first four overs, is back into the attack. Just as he was about to release the ball, Keacy Carty pulled out of his stance at the last moment, forcing Potts to abort his delivery stride.

1 Jun 2025, 05:20:11 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: WI 130/1 (23) Brandon King and Kaecy Carty have both raised their fifties and this partnership has put West Indies in a good position right now. 18 fours between these two batters but not yet a six so we need to see when these two up the ante as a lot of batting is still remaining for West Indies.

1 Jun 2025, 06:09:33 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: WI 182/2 (32) Adil Rashid has broken the partnership and Brandon King is the man who has to depart. Shai Hope is the new man in

1 Jun 2025, 06:09:33 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: WI 197/2 (35) Century for Kaecy Carty. His 4th ODI hundred and he brings it up with a beautiful late cut of Jacob Bethell. 102 balls is all he takes for it and he has already hit 13 fours. We might see a massive score from West Indies here. Let us how many more can they score.

1 Jun 2025, 06:32:42 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: WI 227/4 (40) Kaecy Carty has been dismissed right after his century and Shimron Hetmyer has carried his poor form from IPL to international cricket and he too has been dismissed. Two quick wickets and the projected score has definitely been pulled down. Good job by England.

1 Jun 2025, 06:57:52 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI Original Decision: OUT ☝️



🔴 Wickets: HITTING

🔴 Impact: IN LINE

🔴 Pitching: IN LINE



Three reds for Rashid 😍 pic.twitter.com/8Gx6ahf7ru — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2025

1 Jun 2025, 07:17:35 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI WI 308 (47.4) Shai Hope gets out on 78 and that will be it for West Indies tonight. They have just collapsed and all they get is 308. They have lost their last six wickets for just 50 runs and they will feel a lot of runs have been left there to be taken.

1 Jun 2025, 07:21:32 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI So, only three batters stood out for West Indies and that has taken them to a very good score but still not as big as they would have liked. Kaecy Carty got his third century in last four ODIs and Brandon King scored a fifty. Shai Hope then fired a few big shots towards the end and took WI over 300.

1 Jun 2025, 07:52:23 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: ENG 1/1 (1) West Indies have started with a bang. Jaydon Seales has struck in the very first over and Jamie Smith stay ends on just the fourth ball he faces. Joe Root has to come to the crease to join Ben Duckett now. Good start for West Indies and England would now hope for a good partnership.

1 Jun 2025, 08:20:43 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: ENG 41/2 (6) England were 2/2 in just nine balls but out came Harry Brook and he has launched a brilliant counter-attack to put the pressure back on West Indies bowlers. Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett, both England openers, were dismissed for a Duck early in the innings but a partnership is now blossoming between Brook and Root.

1 Jun 2025, 08:36:06 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI Save your legs Joe Root.



That is perfection 👌 pic.twitter.com/dMPnBK3y10 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2025

1 Jun 2025, 09:01:52 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: ENG 93/4 (14) Counter attack is not quite working for England. They have now lost four wickets in just 14 overs. Harry Brook and Jos Buttler have joined the openers back in the pavillion. They have scored a good run rate but the wickets just keep falling. West Indies would not mind a few boundaries if the wickets keep coming regularly.

1 Jun 2025, 09:32:32 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: ENG 122/4 (21) England need 187 runs to win Joe Root and Jacob Bethell have stabilised England's innings but things still not looking in control for the hosts. Root, meanwhile, has batted calmly and raised his fifty. He also became the highest run scorer for England in ODIs in this innings. England would want him to score big here.

1 Jun 2025, 10:30:22 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: ENG 192/5 (35) England need 117 runs in 90 balls Joe Root is keeping England in tthe hunt. He is nearing towards a century and has currently Will Jacks to give company. Can the duo take England home? There is still a lot of runs pending so it would not be easy especially if West Indies bowlers take a few quick wickets.

1 Jun 2025, 11:03:48 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: ENG 273/5 (43) England need 36 runs in 42 balls Take a bow Joe Root. What an innings he is playing and he has ensured that England are now on the driver's seat. West Indies desperately need a wicket or two or even more than that otherwise this game is gone now for them. Root is nearing 150 and Will Jacks has already got past 50.

1 Jun 2025, 11:24:41 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI Joe Root goes to 150 in some style!



His first ever in ODI cricket ✅



🤝 @IGcom pic.twitter.com/O01ZRqmoLO — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2025

1 Jun 2025, 11:38:51 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI England win by three wickets! This is one of greatest ODI innings from an Englishman. Joe Root, you are absolutely outstanding. 166 off 139 balls and he has guided England to the target with seven balls still left in the game. Take a bow Joe Root. One of the greatest of our times.

1 Jun 2025, 11:41:46 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI WI 308 (47.4) ENG 312/7 (48.5) England won by 3 wkts

1 Jun 2025, 11:48:15 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI England win by three wickets in this brilliant ODI game. Kaecy Carty hit a hundred with Shai Hope and Brandn King getting fifties and that took West Indies to a decent 308 all out. Adil Rashid took four wickets and Saqib Mehmood struck thrice for England. In reply, England lost their openers for Ducks but Joe Root just stood there and kept scoring and scoring and scoring. He got 166 off just 139 balls and guided his team to the target with three wickets left and seven ballls in the kitty.

1 Jun 2025, 11:54:02 pm IST England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI With this win England seal the series 2-0. West Indies will be disappointed with their performance today. They could have scored more but ended up short and then the brilliant innings from Joe Root just killed the game.