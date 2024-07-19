Cricket

England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Ahead As Visitors Seek Batting Redemption At Trent Bridge

After Ollie Pope scored a magnificient 121 and with Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes, chipping in with half centuries, England notched up 416 all out at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test West Indies, coming into bat on Day 2, will have a mountain to climb at Trent Bridge against an Anderson-less England attack. Check the live score and updates of the ENG vs WI 2nd Test Day 2, right here