England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Ahead As Visitors Seek Batting Redemption At Trent Bridge

Welcome to the live coverage of our ball-by-ball commentary for Day 2 of the second Test from the three-match series played between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, from Thursday, July 18 to Monday, July 22. (More Cricket News)
After Ollie Pope scored a magnificient 121 and with Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes, chipping in with half centuries, England notched up 416 all out at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test West Indies, coming into bat on Day 2, will have a mountain to climb at Trent Bridge against an Anderson-less England attack.