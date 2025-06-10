England Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Toss Update: WI Skipper Shai Hope Wins Toss, Opts To Field - Check Playing XIs

West Indies captain Shai Hope has won the toss and elected to field against England in the third and final T20I, to be played the Rose Bowl, Southampton.
Check Playing XIs:
England XIs: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
West Indies XIs: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph
The Three Lions have been in complete control so far. After cruising to a 3-0 win in the ODI series, they’ve carried that momentum into the T20Is, comfortably winning the first two games. Meanwhile, Shai Hope and his men are still searching for their first win on this tour and will be eager to avoid going home empty-handed.
For England, this match is a chance to finish the job and head into their Test series against India (starting June 20) on a high. For the West Indies, it’s all about salvaging some pride.
England Vs West Indies Live Streaming:
When is England vs West Indies 3rd T20I?
The The England vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be held on June 10, Tuesday at The Ageas Bowl in Hampshire at 11:00 PM IST.
Where to watch England Vs West 3rd T20I match?
The England Vs West Indies series will be televised in India on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and FanCode app and website in India.