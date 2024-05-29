England Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Washed Out: Both Teams' T20 World Cup Preparations In Limbo

For the second time this series, England and Pakistan saw a game abandoned due to rain, this time at Sophia Gardens on Tuesday. (Cricket News)
After their opening game at Headingley was washed out, the teams endured another frustrating day in Cardiff as the umpires called off the third match without a single bowl being bowled.
England’s 23-run victory at Edgbaston on Saturday means they have an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series.
However, Pakistan have one last chance to level things at The Oval on Thursday before both teams head off to the United States for the T20 World Cup in June.