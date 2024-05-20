Cricket

England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

England and Pakistan will go head-to-head in the first T20I of the four-match series. Here’s how, when and where you can watch the match live in India

Jos Buttler England captain file photo, ICC
Adil Rashid (right) will spearhead England's spin bowling attack for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: File/ICC
info_icon

Jos Buttler’s England will take on the touring Pakistan in the first match of the four-match T20I series at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday, 22nd May. (More Cricket News)

England’s last international assignment was the tour to India where they played five Tests. With the T20 World Cup, not too far away, the hosts will take the Pakistan series as a dress rehearsal and hope to win the series and carry the momentum into the all-important T20 carnival.

On the other hand, Pakistan are coming into the England series after a lot of T20 action. They drew the New Zealand T20Is 2-2 after the first T20I was washed out due to rain. In the Ireland series, the Babar Azam-led team took the series 2-1. With a reinforced coaching staff, Pakistan will look to go all the way in the T20 World Cup starting from June 1 in West Indies and the USA. 

When is England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I?

The first game of the four-match series between England and Pakistan will take place on Wednesday, May 22 at 11 PM IST at Headingley in Leeds. 

Where to watch England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I In India?

The live telecast of England and Pakistan T20I series available on Sony Sports Network and the streaming in India will be on Sony Liv App and website.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

England: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali (vc), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tourist Dies In Jeep Parasailing Accident On Gujarat Beach; Two Held
  2. Outlook May 20 News Wrap: Iran Prez Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, India Votes In Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5 And More
  3. Heatwave Alert: Delhi Orders Closure Of All Schools With Immediate Effect
  4. Kashmir Lok Sabha Election: At 45 PC Till 3 pm, Baramulla Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years
  5. ED Moves Court Against Delhi CM Kejriwal, Seeks Extension Of His Judicial Custody
Entertainment News
  1. In Saudi Arabia, An All-Women Psychedelic Rock Band Jams Out As Its Conservative Society Loosens Up
  2. Prateik Babbar On Watching Mom Smita Patil's Film 'Manthan' At Cannes 2024: I Was Overwhelmed
  3. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Enchants The Audience In A Golden Mikael D Couture Gown For Her First Appearance
  4. Here’s What Kiara Advani Has To Say About Reuniting With Husband Sidharth Malhotra After ‘Shershaah’
  5. Arjun Bijlani Reveals He Lost Rs 40000 In A Cyber Fraud Incident: This Incident Was Like An Eye-Opener
Sports News
  1. Asian Relays 2024: Indian Mixed Team Breaks National Record But Miss Mark For Paris Olympics
  2. NBA Playoffs: 'It's A Failure, Not Fatal' - Malone Rallies Nuggets After Timberwolves Defeat
  3. England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  4. Howe's Take On Newcastle's Season: 'Players Have Done Their Job - Whatever Happens, Happens'
  5. Chelsea's Transfer Plans: Pochettino Prioritising Continuity, Says Squad 'Can Improve'
World News
  1. Israel Terms ICC’s Warrants Against Its Leaders ‘Historic Disgrace’, Vows To Fight Back
  2. Behind Bridgerton Season 3's Stunning Wardrobe And Makeup
  3. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  4. Where You Can Go On Memorial Day Weekend In San Diego?
  5. China: 2 Killed, 10 Injured After Knife Attack In School In Jiangxi Province
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 56% Voter Turnout Till 5PM; Ambanis, Bachchans Among Voters
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide