England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

Jos Buttler’s England will take on the touring Pakistan in the first match of the four-match T20I series at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday, 22nd May. (More Cricket News)
England’s last international assignment was the tour to India where they played five Tests. With the T20 World Cup, not too far away, the hosts will take the Pakistan series as a dress rehearsal and hope to win the series and carry the momentum into the all-important T20 carnival.
On the other hand, Pakistan are coming into the England series after a lot of T20 action. They drew the New Zealand T20Is 2-2 after the first T20I was washed out due to rain. In the Ireland series, the Babar Azam-led team took the series 2-1. With a reinforced coaching staff, Pakistan will look to go all the way in the T20 World Cup starting from June 1 in West Indies and the USA.
When is England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I?
The first game of the four-match series between England and Pakistan will take place on Wednesday, May 22 at 11 PM IST at Headingley in Leeds.
Where to watch England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I In India?
The live telecast of England and Pakistan T20I series available on Sony Sports Network and the streaming in India will be on Sony Liv App and website.
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman
England: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali (vc), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Reece Topley, Mark Wood