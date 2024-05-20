England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

On the other hand, Pakistan are coming into the England series after a lot of T20 action. They drew the New Zealand T20Is 2-2 after the first T20I was washed out due to rain. In the Ireland series, the Babar Azam-led team took the series 2-1. With a reinforced coaching staff, Pakistan will look to go all the way in the T20 World Cup starting from June 1 in West Indies and the USA.