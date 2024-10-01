Cricket

England Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: NZ-W Bat First At ICC Academy - Check Teams

Catch the cricket scores and play-by-play updates from the AUS-W vs WI-W match, right here

England Women Vs New Zealand Women 4th T20I X England cricket
England Women celebrate win over New Zealand Women in the 4th T20I match. Photo: X | England Cricket
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of the England vs New Zealand warm-up game in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai on Tuesday, October 1. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the ENG-W vs NZ-W match, right here. (More Cricket News)

England Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup Squads

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze(w), Maddy Green, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe

England Women Squad: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Sophia Dunkley, Bess Heath(w), Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: NZ-W Bat First At ICC Academy - Check Teams
  2. IND-W Vs RSA-W Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: South Africa Win Toss; Put India To Bat
  3. Australia Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: WI-W Field First - Check Teams
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up: South Africa Opt To Bowl - Check Full Squads
  5. Virat Kohli Gifts His Bat To Shakib Al Hasan After Potential Last Test Of BAN All-rounder
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Struggling HFC Look To Turn The Tide At Home
  2. Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  3. Borussia Dortmund Vs Celtic, Champions League: Brendan Rodgers, The Bhoys Under 'No Illusions' About Tough BVB Test
  4. Arsenal Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: 65% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; 'True Mainstreaming Of Democracy', Says BJP
  2. Australia To Offer 1000 Visas For Indian Nationals For Work, Holidays And More | What We Know
  3. Andhra Gov's SIT Probe Into Tirupati Laddu 'Adulteration' Claim Stalled | Know Why
  4. Outlook Exclusive with Former Deputy CM of Haryana Dushyant Chautala
  5. Day In Pics: October 01, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Australia To Offer 1000 Visas For Indian Nationals For Work, Holidays And More | What We Know
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. What Is Mossad, Israeli Intelligence Agency Allegedly Behind Recent Attacks In Lebanon
  4. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions On The Rise Amid Airstrikes & Ground Ops
  5. Thailand Bus Fire: School Bus Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 20, Including Children, Feared Dead
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3