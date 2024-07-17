Cricket

ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 5th T20I Live Score: New Zealand Women Bowl First At Lord's - Check Playing XIs

The fifth and final match of the T20I series between England women and New Zealand women is being played at Lord's. Hosts England have already taken an unassailable 4-0 lead in the series and had swept the ODI leg 3-0 before this. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the ENG-W vs NZ-W T20I, right here

England women beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the fourth T20I at The Oval | Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final match of the T20I series between England women and New Zealand women, being played at Lord's, London on Wednesday (July 17, 2024). Hosts England have already taken an unassailable 4-0 lead in the series and had swept the ODI leg 3-0 before this. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the ENG-W vs NZ-W T20I, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Kiwis are unchanged from the previous game, while England make four changes in the dead rubber. Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Gibson are out and in come Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Charlie Dean and Lauren Filer.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

