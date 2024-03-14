Darren Gough Resigns As Managing Director Of Cricket At Yorkshire

“It’s been an absolute honour to work for my boyhood club over the last two seasons," said Darren Gough. Photo: Mike Egerton/PADarren Gough has stepped down from his role as managing director of cricket at Yorkshire.

“It’s been an absolute honour to work for my boyhood club over the last two seasons," said Darren Gough. Photo: Mike Egerton/PADarren Gough has stepped down from his role as managing director of cricket at Yorkshire.