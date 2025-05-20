Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights, IPL 2025: RR Wrap Up Season With Six-Wickets Win

Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights, IPL 2025
Good evening readers and welcome to the live coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match at the Indian Premier League.
Both the sides have just three wins this season. RR have played 13 games while CSK have played 12. The loser today will most likely end the tournament at the bottom of the standings, a place where CSK have never finished in their IPL history. Will it change today or RR will take the bottom? We will know soon.
Meanwhile, we had a big news today as BCCI announced the venues for the IPL 2025 play-offs which were originally scheduled to take place in Kolkata and Hyderabad. However, rain threat has taken away the play-offs from these cities and two new cities have gained the big games.
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
CSK Playing XI: 1 Ayush Mhatre, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Urvil Patel, 4 Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Dewald Brevis, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 MS Dhoni, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Anshul Kamboj, 11 Khaleel Ahmed
CSK Impact Player options: Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh
RR Playing XI: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7, Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Kwena Mphaka, 9 Yudhvir Singh, 10 Tushar Deshpande, 11 Akash Madhwal
RR Impact Player options: Lhuandre Pretorius, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Rathore
Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway are out to open the innings for CSK. Tushar Deshpande gets the new ball for the Royals. Here wo go then!
Devon Conway looked good for his two boundaries but he is gone now. Yudhvir Singh Charak with the wicket and CSK are one down early. The opening partnership fails yet again. Conway lobs a simple catch for Parag at mid-off and he has to walk back.
CSK 12/1 (1.4)
Oh! Another one down. Urvil Patel is gone for Duck on the second ball. Good catch from Maphaka and Patel's slog yeilds nothing. Yudhvir Singh Charak gets his second wicket. What an over from the Jammu and Kashmir pacer. Five runs and two wickets. CSK under too much pressure right away.
CSK: 12/2 (2)
Five runs and two wickets in the first over and 24 in the second. Yudhvir Singh's fortunes have turned instantly. He has been taken for a ride by R Ashwin and Ayush Mhatre as the duo is in no mood to stop even after early wickets. CSK right back in the game.
CSK 44/2 (4)
Ayush Mhatre departs. He was playing a blinder here but Tushar Deshpande foxes him to miscue his slog to long on. 43 for Mhatre off just 20. What a talent this young man has turned out to be. Just 17 and already beating the best of bowlers. Brilliant innings and CSK, despite losing three wickets, will feel they had a good powerplay.
CSK 68/3 (6)
Wanindu Hasaranga comes into the attack and dismisses R Ashwin with his third ball. So, the Ashwin promotion does not lasg long and the veteran goes after scoring 13 off 8 balls. Some good shots but that is where it ends now. Ravindra Jadeja is now joined by Dewald Brevis. CSK once again under pressure after losing two quick wickets.
CSK 71/4 (7)
Strategic Time-Out and it's Rajasthan Royals firmly on top! After being put into bat, Chennai Super Kings have crumbled to 89/5, undone more by poor shot selection than the pitch itself, which looks full of runs. With half the side back in the hut, CSK now need this partnership to dig deep and salvage a respectable total.
DRAGGED ON! Madhwal delivers just when Rajasthan needed a breakthrough, and it's the end of a dangerous-looking Dewald Brevis. A full delivery shaping in slightly outside off, Brevis went for an ambitious swing across the line without any footwork, only to inside-edge it onto his stumps. A huge moment in the game as the Delhi crowd erupts—not just for the wicket, but for who's walking out next. The familiar figure in Jersey Number 7 steps into the spotlight—MS Dhoni is at the crease, and the atmosphere just shifted into overdrive.
Dhoni has struggled against Wanindu Hasaranaga but smoked a maximum over Riyan Parag's head who tempted him bowling outsie off. The very next Dubey smashed Hasaranaga for a maximum to take CSK to 170
What a turnaround by Rajasthan Royals with the ball! After a shaky start, they bounced back brilliantly to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 187/8. At one stage, CSK looked set for a 200-plus total, but some sharp bowling at the death pulled things back. Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube stitched a vital 59-run stand, but once Brevis was dismissed for 42, momentum dipped. MS Dhoni walked in at number eight to a roaring reception, but RR held their nerves to close out the innings well.
Akash Madhwal and Tushar Deshpande were outstanding at the back end, conceding just 17 runs in the final three overs. Madhwal, in particular, was superb—bowling all four overs in the second half, executing at least eight pinpoint yorkers, and mixing them up with sharp, swinging full balls and low full tosses. He dismissed Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, and later MS Dhoni—who couldn’t quite execute the ramp shot and found short fine leg. Madhwal finished with brilliant figures of 4-0-29-3, helping restrict CSK to 187, ironically the same score that had led to a tie the last time these two sides met in Delhi.
Sairaj Bahutule (RR Spin Bowling Coach): "I think it was a very good performance. The bowlers executed their plans really well. I think we have a total in front of us which I think we can certainly chase.
I think we have been focusing on our processes. Throughout the tournament we have been focusing on that. The execution has not been the best but the morale of the team has been brilliant. We have made sure that the mindset of all the players is right up there. I think we have kept them in a good headspace.
(On Hasaranga's spell tonight) To be honest, he is a brilliant bowler. Today, he understood the pace he should be bowling at and also the lengths. The execution was very good on his part.
I think we are a team who have come out of the powerplay really well. So, we need to continue doing that. I think if we have three good partnerships, we will be in a good position to chase this down."
Yashasvi Jaiswal and the sensational youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi stride out to open for Rajasthan Royals, setting up a left-right combo against Chennai Super Kings. Khaleel Ahmed has the new ball in hand for CSK, tasked with striking early. CSK have activated their Impact Substitute — bringing in Matheesha Pathirana for Shivam Dube.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, known for his fearless starts, extended his unique record by registering a boundary off the very first legitimate ball of the innings — albeit off the glove. But it was in Khaleel Ahmed’s second over that Jaiswal truly exploded. After a watchful first over, he tore into Khaleel with a stunning sequence: 0, 4, 4, 6, 4, 0 — smashing 19 runs in the over and shifting momentum firmly in Rajasthan Royals' favour.
Rajasthan Royals reach 56/1 at the end of mandatory power-play in a chase of 188 against Chennai Super Kings
The ask isn't outlandish, and Rajasthan Royals have made a solid start thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's early fireworks. With the foundation laid, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sanju Samson are pacing the chase smartly, opting for calculated aggression rather than reckless hitting. Suryavanshi has smoothly accelerated, moving from 12 off 10 to 27 off 14, including three well-timed boundaries off Noor Ahmad. Samson, ever composed, is on 19 off 15, ensuring there's no pressure build-up. At 85 for 1 after nine overs, RR are comfortably on course in their pursuit of 188, with both batters well-set and the asking rate within reach.
By the standards of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Rajasthan Royals, this might have seemed like a slow innings, but the numbers tell a different story — 53 off 27 balls. After a measured start in the powerplay, Suryavanshi has gone after the spinners with authority, dismantling Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja. He has scored 38 runs off just 14 balls from the two, showcasing his ability to shift gears seamlessly and keep the scoreboard ticking.
After being taken for two sixes by his former IPL captain Sanju Samson — one a mis-hit, the other a clean strike over square leg — R Ashwin finally had his moment. Bowling his third carrom ball of the spell, he induced a bigger mis-hit from Samson, who holed out after briefly threatening to take control. Ashwin's revenge didn’t end there. Three balls later, he landed a major blow by dismissing the well-set Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the half-centurion who had been dominating spin all evening. In a single over, Ashwin turned the tide, removing both key RR batters and putting CSK right back in the contest.
RR need 50 off the last six overs.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits 57 as Rajasthan Royals sign off from the tournament on a high with a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.
The Rajasthan Royals ended their forgettable IPL 2025 campaign on a high, registering a commanding six-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings with 17 balls to spare. It was a complete performance — tight bowling after the powerplay followed by an aggressive yet measured batting display that made light work of a 188-run target.
Opting to bowl first, the Royals were put under pressure early on as Ayush Mhatre (43 off 20), Dewald Brevis (42 off 25), and Shivam Dube (39 off 32) took CSK to 68 in the powerplay. However, Akash Madhwal (3/29) and Yudhvir Singh (3/47) pulled things back, sharing six wickets and stifling CSK’s scoring rate. Hasaranga (1/27) and Deshpande (1/33) also bowled economically to restrict CSK to 187/8.
In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal gave RR a brisk start before falling for 36, but teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show. The young batter smashed 52 off 27 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes, anchoring a 98-run stand with captain Sanju Samson (41 off 31). Though R Ashwin dismissed both in one over, the chase was never derailed. Dhruv Jurel’s explosive unbeaten 31* off 12 balls, including three sixes, ensured the Royals crossed the line in style, finishing their season with a morale-boosting victory over a playoff-bound CSK.
MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings Captain): "If you look at the amount of runs we have put on the board, it's very good. But if you look at the wicket, it puts pressure on the lower-middle order. Brevis played really well. I feel the runs were up, the run-rate was up but we lost two or more wickets.
Anshul is good. He gets a good seam movement. I feel the ball hits you harder than the speed gun suggests. We are just trying to ease him in. Try not to give too many runs in the first six overs. He has bowled three overs inside the powerplay. It's tough but he has done well when the batters are set and trying to score freely.