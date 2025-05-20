Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights, IPL 2025: RR Wrap Up Season With Six-Wickets Win

Sairaj Bahutule (RR Spin Bowling Coach): "I think it was a very good performance. The bowlers executed their plans really well. I think we have a total in front of us which I think we can certainly chase.



I think we have been focusing on our processes. Throughout the tournament we have been focusing on that. The execution has not been the best but the morale of the team has been brilliant. We have made sure that the mindset of all the players is right up there. I think we have kept them in a good headspace.



(On Hasaranga's spell tonight) To be honest, he is a brilliant bowler. Today, he understood the pace he should be bowling at and also the lengths. The execution was very good on his part.



I think we are a team who have come out of the powerplay really well. So, we need to continue doing that. I think if we have three good partnerships, we will be in a good position to chase this down."