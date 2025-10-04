Botswana Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: MWI Batting First, Check Playing XIs

Botswana face Malawi in the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 7th place play-off clash on Saturday, 4 October, at Harare Sports Club. Get live streaming, toss updates, and ball-by-ball commentary right here.
Botswana come into this clash after suffering a 44-run defeat to Nigeria in the 5th place play-off clash, where their batting lineup struggled to keep up with the chase. The side will now be eager to bounce back and finish their campaign on 7th place.
Malawi, on the other hand, lost against Uganda by a massive margin of 117 runs in the 5th place play-off clash. Despite flashes of promise.
Botswana Vs Malawi, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Toss Update
Malawi have won the toss and opted to bat first.
Botswana Vs Malawi, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs
Botswana: Karabo Modise, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Karabo Motlhanka(c), Monroux Kasselman(w), Tharindu Perera, Thatayaone Tshose, Abednico Motshegetsi, Dhruvkumar Maisuria, Katlo Piet, Boemo Kgosiemang, Botlhe Keganne
Malawi: Aaftab Limdawala, Chisomo Tchale, Daniel Jakiel, Gift Kansonkho, Kazim Somani, Kelvin Thuchila, Moazzam Baig(c), Salim Nihute(w), Sami Sohail, Suhail Zahid Vayani, Trust Makaya
Botswana Vs Malawi, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Botswana Vs Malawi, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 won't be available for telecast on any channels in India. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website.
Botswana Vs Malawi, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Squads
Malawi: Aaftab Limdawala, Sami Sohail, Gift Kansonkho, Daniel Jakiel, Mike Choamba, Salim Nihute(w), Kazim Somani, Moazzam Baig(c), Suhail Zahid Vayani, Bright Balala, Kelvin Thuchila, Chisomo Chete, Donnex Kansonkho, Chisomo Tchale, Trust Makaya
Botswana: Karabo Modise, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Karabo Motlhanka(c), Monroux Kasselman(w), Tharindu Perera, Thatayaone Tshose, Katlo Piet, Dhruvkumar Maisuria, Jack Benjamin Richards, Botlhe Keganne, Boemo Kgosiemang, Boemo Khumalo, Reginald Nehonde, Losika Makgale, Abednico Motshegetsi