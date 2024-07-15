Bangladesh women's cricket team will kickstart their T20 Asia Cup 2024 campaign with the first match against the hosts Sri Lanka on Saturday, 20 July. The eight-nation tournament is starting from Friday and will end with the final on 28 July. (More Cricket News)
Nigar Sultana Joty will be leading the Bangla side and Nahida Akter will be her deputy. Jahanara Alam will be making her comeback to the national side after a solid performance in the Dhaka Premier League where she ended as highest-wicket taker with 25 wickets.
Bangladesh are placed in Group B where the hosts Sri Lanka will be the team to defeat. Thailand and Malaysia are the other two teams. Bangladesh need to register at least two wins to propel to the semi-finals of the tournament.
The top two teams from both groups will clash in the semi-finals, paving the way for the summit clash on 28th July. All matches will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.
Bangladesh Women Placed In Group B
Bangladesh women are placed in Group B with Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand. Malaysia are the lowest-ranked team in the group currently positioned at 24.
Bangladesh Women's Fixtures
July 20: vs Sri Lanka Women at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla
July 22: vs Thailand women at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla
July 24: vs Malaysia women at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla
Bangladesh Women Squad For Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024:
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Shorifa Khatun, Ishma Tanjim, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin.
Stand-by: Taj Nehar, Fahima Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Puja Chakrabortty
Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Women Matches For Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024:
Disney+ Hotstar will livestream all the matches of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 in India but in Bangladesh, it will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.