BAN Vs SL, ICC T20 World Cup: Hridoy Hits Hasaranga For Three Sixes In Game-Changing Over - Watch

Sri Lanka needed a good start with the ball to stand a realistic chance of beating their Asian rivals. Dhananjaya de Silva dismissed Soumya Sarkar with the third delivery of the innings. Nuwan Thushara made it 6/2 in the second over by removing Tanzid Hasan. He followed it up with the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto in the 6th. So far so good for the former champions!