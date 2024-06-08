Cricket

BAN Vs SL, ICC T20 World Cup: Hridoy Hits Hasaranga For Three Sixes In Game-Changing Over - Watch

Wanindu Hasaranga got his revenge immediately, trapping Towhid Hridoy in front with the fourth delivery of the over on Saturday

X | Bengal Tigers
Towhid Hridoy in action during Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X | Bengal Tigers
info_icon

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka rivalry is as spicy as it gets. On Saturday, in the faraway Americas, the Asian rivals played out yet another thriller with Bangladesh escaping with a two-wicket win in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 group match. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

As expected there was plenty of drama. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first, obviously planning to exploit Sri Lankan batters' lack of confidence -- they were dismissed for 77 all out by a fiery South African pace attack only a few days ago in New York.

The setting was moved to Dallas for the BAN vs SL showdown. But such scares usually take time to heal. Enter The Fizz, and the stage becomes all the more complicated for the Lankan Lions. Because, in Mustafizur 'The Fizz' Rahman, Bangla Tigers have one potent lethal.

And the left-arm pacer didn't need a second invitation to make his presence felt. He scalped three wickets as Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to another low total, 124/9. That, however, was half the story.

What happened between Wanindu Hasaranga and Towhid Hridoy?

Sri Lanka needed a good start with the ball to stand a realistic chance of beating their Asian rivals. Dhananjaya de Silva dismissed Soumya Sarkar with the third delivery of the innings. Nuwan Thushara made it 6/2 in the second over by removing Tanzid Hasan. He followed it up with the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto in the 6th. So far so good for the former champions!

Mahmudullah bats during the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2024 match in Texas. - AP/LM Otero
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller

BY Outlook Sports Desk

With Bangladesh reeling at 28/3, Sri Lanka were in the ascendency. Yet, it was still anybody's game as Liton Das and Towhid Hridoy were in the middle of rebuilding the Bangladeshi innings. Then all hell broke loose.

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga, having conceded 12 runs in his two overs, returned for a second spell in the 12th. But to the chagrin of the fielding team, Hridoy hit a hat-trick of sixes to effectively change the course of the match.

Hasaranga got his revenge immediately, trapping Hridoy in front with the fourth delivery of the over. The skipper also got the wicket of Das (36 off 38) in his final over, and Matheesha Pathirana removed dangerous Shakib Al Hasan for a 14-ball eight before Thushara's two in two, those of Rishad Hossain (1 off 3) and Taskin Ahmed (0 off 1).

Watch the duel here:

But the damage was already done. Hridoy, who had earlier lofted Hasaranga for his first six, made 40 off 20 with the help of one four and four sixes.

Sri Lanka will now need to beat Nepal, on Jun 12, and the Netherlands, on June 17, by big margins to stay in the hunt for a Super 8 spot. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will face South Africa on June 10, the Netherlands on June 13 and Nepal on June 17.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Man Arrested In UP Over Alleged Objectionable Remarks On Modi, Yogi
  2. Education Ministry Sets Up Panel To Probe Results Of Over 1,500 Students Who Got Grace Marks In NEET UG 2024
  3. Bodies Of All 4 Students Who Drowned In Russian River Recovered, Being Flown To India
  4. IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Kerala On June 8
  5. LSAT Results 2024 Out: Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard, And More | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan To Collaborate With Son Abhishek Bachchan, Gives A Peek Into The Untitled Project
  2. Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Suman Address Kangana Ranaut Airport Slap Incident, Condemn The Row
  3. 'Animal' Star Triptii Dimri Buys Luxurious House Worth Rs 14 Crore In Mumbai's Bandra
  4. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
Sports News
  1. French Open Final: Alexander Zverev Happy With Tough Path To Roland Garros Title Round
  2. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Edge Out Sri Lanka By Two Wickets In Texas Thriller - In Pics
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 Final Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK Vs USA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Five Biggest Upsets In Tournament's History
  5. AFG Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran Enter Record Books
World News
  1. Biden’s Push To End The Gaza War
  2. Apollo 8 Astronaut William Anders Who Captured ‘Earthrise’ Dies In Plane Crash
  3. Slovaks And Others Go To The Polls In EU Elections Under The Shadow Of An Assassination Attempt
  4. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
  5. UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Arrives For Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony In Delhi