Bangladesh Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In BAN-W Vs RSA-W Match?

Nadine de Klerk’s calm finish, along with fifties from Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon, guides South Africa from 78 for five to a thrilling three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Women’s World Cup

Bangladesh Vs South Africa, ICC Womens World Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday In BAN-W Vs RSA-W Match?
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W celebrating a win. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • South Africa beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the Women’s World Cup, sealing victory with three balls to spare

  • Marizanne Kapp (56) and Chloe Tryon (62) rescued the innings, while Nadine de Klerk finished unbeaten on 37

  • Bangladesh posted 232 for six, led by Shorna Akter’s 51* and Sharmin Akhter’s 50, but fell short

Nadine de Klerk demonstrated icy-cool demeanour under pressure and shepherded South Africa to a three-wicket win over Bangladesh in a thrilling Women's World Cup match on Monday.

Set 233, premier all-rounders Marizanne Kapp (56 off 71 balls) and Chloe Tryon (62 off 69 balls) struck vital fifties to help South Africa mount a remarkable fightback after they were tottering at 78 for five in the 23rd over, with an 85-run stand for the sixth wicket.

In the end, South Africa completed the task with three balls to spare.

After their dismissals, Nadine de Klerk, who was dropped by Shorna Akter at long-off in the penultimate over, finished the job with a four and a six to remain unbeaten on 37 off 29 balls.

De Klerk had also played a match winning knock against India.

The dew was a problem for the Bangladesh spinners, who joined the party after young Shorna's blistering 35-ball 51 not out lifted Bangladesh to 232 for six after a slow start.

Before the 18-year-old Shorna stepped on the accelerator, Sharmin Akhter (50 off 77 balls) and captain Nigar Sultana (32 off 42) added 77 runs for the third wicket to anchor the Bangladesh innings.

With the bowling being their strength, Bangladesh were off to great start as left-arm spinner Nahida Akter packed off Tazmin Brits for a golden duck when she had the opener caught and bowled with just three runs on the board.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt (31 off 56) and Anneke Bosch (28 off 35) stitched together 55 runs before Bangladesh received a gift in the form of the South Africa captain's run out following a horrible mix-up which saw both batters stranded in the middle of the pitch.

Eventually, Wolvaardt crossed Bosch, and Nigar Sultana did the rest.

Bangladesh had their tails after the massive wicket of the in-form Wolvaardt, and the run out also may have been playing on Bosch's mind, who threw it away when she sliced Sobhana Mostary to mid-off.

Leg-spinner spinner Rabeya Khan bowled Annerie Dercksen with a beautiful delivery that turned away slight to dislodge the off-stump, leaving the batter shocked and Bangladesh on top of the game.

Bangladesh rejoiced again as leg-break bowler Fahima Khatun this time knocked the top of off-stump to signal the end of Sinalo Jafta's stay in the middle and leave South Africa tottering at 78 for five in the 23rd over.

But Klerk had other ideas and denied Bangladesh victory.

Earlier, with both openers Fargana Hoque (30 off 76) and Rubya Haider (25 off 52) overcautious in their approach, Bangladesh needed 16 overs to reach 50.

When Rubya sought to break free with a slog sweep against spinner Chloe Tryon, she ended up dragging the ball from outside off to de Klerk at mid-on, giving South Africa their first breakthrough.

Bangladesh suffered a big blow when their top batter Fargana was adjudged trapped in front of the wicket after she tried to paddle sweep left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Confident that Fargana got an edge, the South Africans appealed for a caught behind verdict and went upstairs, but the batter was instead given out lbw after it became clear on review that there was no connection with the bat or glove and the ball was hitting the off-stump.

In came Sultana, and she straightway went back to cut Mlaba through point for a four.

Sharmin Akhter collected two boundaries off Masabata Klaas in the next over while Sultana, taking advantage of an attacking field, rocked back to slap Mlaba through covers for a four.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

