BAN Vs SL, 1st T20I: Bangladesh Opt To Field First Against Sri Lanka; Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh host Sri Lanka for the first T20I match of the three-game bilateral series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. Here's the toss update and playing XIs of the BAN Vs SL, 1st T20I match

Outlook Sports Desk
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
Photo: X/ @OfficialSLC
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka (R) with Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the toss for the first T20I in Sylhet. Photo: X/ @OfficialSLC
Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh 2024 started with the first match of the three-game T20I bilateral series on Monday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Both the teams are coming after playing a lot of T20 cricket recently. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

In the first T20I match, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and invited Charith Asalanka & Co. to bat first. The stand-in captain Asalanka included Binura Fernando in the playing XI and left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka was left out.

Every Bangladeshi player in the squad participated in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League 2024 and Sri Lanka played a T20I series against Afghanistan. The Bangla side is without big names like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim for different reasons and young Najmul Hossain Shanto is leading the side against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's T20I captain Wanindu Hasaranga is unavailable for the first two matches due to suspension for two matches and in his absence, the southpaw Charith Asalanka is captaining the side.

Toss Update:

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

