Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV, Online

On their way to the ICC men's T20I World Cup 2024, Bangladesh is filled with optimism this time after concluding their T20I series against New Zealand in a draw of 1-1. The team will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto in matches during the Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh 2024. Due to the collision of the Indian Premier League and the Bengal Tigers faced difficulties but they are not alone, the visitors have been impacted by the same as well.

Sri Lanka is coming off with a resounding win against Zimbabwe, and Afghanistan in their T20 series encounters. The team faces a challenge just ahead of their tour in Bangladesh as captain Wanindu Hasaranga has been suspended by ICC for the first two games. The Lankans are now under the leadership of vice-captain Charith Asalanka.

This is going to be the 14th clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the T20I matches. Out of the previous 13 encounters, the Islanders emerged victorious in 9, while the latter secured wins in only four. The last time they locked horns was in September 2022, at the Men's T20 Asia Cup, which too was won by Lanka. An atmosphere of excitement surrounds the Sylhet Stadium on Monday as Sri Lanka seeks to maintain its dominance while Bangladesh eyes revenge.

