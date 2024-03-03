Sri Lanka Tour Of Bangladesh 2024: Streaming, All Squads, Schedule, All You Need To Know

After bidding farewell to the domestic T20 league, Bangladesh is set to host the Sri Lanka men's cricket team for three T20I, three ODI, and two Test matches on their home soil. The thrilling all-format series is set to kick off on March 4, Monday in Sylhet. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka who recently hosted Afghanistan and emerged victorious, aren't just armed with confidence but also with good preparation. Wanindu Hasaranga is leading the team with the assistance of vice-captain Charith Asalanka. The squad faced challenges as Niroshan Dickwella and Pathum Nissanka faced injuries and could not travel to Bangladesh. Nevertheless, the team is still strong as Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando are replacing them, respectively.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto in all the formats. Liton Das, who let the runner-up team Comilla Victorians in Bangladesh Premier League 2024, will also be a part of the squad. Following a draw T20I series against New Zealand, Bangladesh is currently placed 9th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings with a rating of 227, one spot behind the visitors who are at 8th with a rating of 234.
This is the 14th clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the T20I matches. Out of the previous 13 encounters, the Islanders emerged victorious in 9, while the hosts have secured wins in only four. The last time they locked horns was in September 2022, at Men's T20 Asia Cuo, which too was won by Lanka. This time, Bangladesh has numerous reasons to seek redemption, making it undoubtedly one of the most thrilling matches.
Sri Lanka Tour Of Bangladesh 2024, Full Schedule:
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I Series:
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.
March 4, Monday, at 5:30 PM
March 6, Wednesday at 5: 30 PM
March 9, Friday at 2:30 Pm
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI Series:
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
March 13, Wednesday at 1:30 PM
March 15, Friday at 1:30 PM
March 18, Monday at 9:30 AM
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Series:
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.
March 22-26, Friday-Tuesday at 9:30 AM
March 30- April 3 Saturday-Wednesday at 9:30 AM
Bangladesh T20I Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur, Rahman, Shorigul Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Aliss Al Islam.
Sri Lanka T20I Squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (Captain), Charith Asalanka(Vice Captain), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Dilshan Madushanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis and Jeffrey Vandersay
Bangladesh ODI Squad (1st Two ODIs): Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Where to Watch Sri Lanka Tour Vs Bangladesh T20I, ODI and Test Matches?
The T20I series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be available to stream live on FanCode App and website in India. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecasting of the matches in India.
In Bangladesh, the matches will be telecasted by Cricket World TV, Geo-TV, and T Sports.