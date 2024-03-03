Sri Lanka Tour Of Bangladesh 2024: Streaming, All Squads, Schedule, All You Need To Know

After bidding farewell to the domestic T20 league, Bangladesh is set to host the Sri Lanka men's cricket team for three T20I, three ODI, and two Test matches on their home soil. The thrilling all-format series is set to kick off on March 4, Monday in Sylhet. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka who recently hosted Afghanistan and emerged victorious, aren't just armed with confidence but also with good preparation. Wanindu Hasaranga is leading the team with the assistance of vice-captain Charith Asalanka. The squad faced challenges as Niroshan Dickwella and Pathum Nissanka faced injuries and could not travel to Bangladesh. Nevertheless, the team is still strong as Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando are replacing them, respectively.