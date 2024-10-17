Cricket

AUS-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 WC 2024 1st Semi-Final Toss Update: South Africa Elect To Field First - Check Playing XIs

Check the toss update and playing XIs of the AUS-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 1st Semi-Final match

australia-vs-south-africa-women-t20-world-cup-2024-ap-photo
Australia's Beth Mooney, right, and Australia's Grace Harris talk on the pitch as they bat during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
info_icon

South Arica captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to field first in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 first semi-final match against Australai on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

Australia Women Vs South Africa Women Playing XIs

Australia Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Beth Mooney(w), Tahlia McGrath(c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

Defending champions Australia enter the semi-final undefeated from the group stage, while South Africa boast three wins and one loss. In their T20 head-to-head record, Australia women hold the upper hand, winning 9 out of the 10 matches played against South Africa.

AUS-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 WC 2024 1st Semi-Final Squad:

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Mieke de Ridder

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown.

AUS-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 WC 2024 1st Semi-Final Live Streaming:

The Australia-W Vs South Africa-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 1st semi-final will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia-W Vs South Africa-W Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Proteas Bowlers Attack, AUS-W At 23/2 After 4 Overs
  2. IND Vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Report: India In Trouble After Getting Out On 46; Kiwis Reach 180/3
  3. AUS-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 WC 2024 1st Semi-Final Toss Update: South Africa Elect To Field First - Check Playing XIs
  4. SL Vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE Score: West Indies Bat First With Aim To Win Series
  5. Delhi Capitals Announce Staff Changes Ahead Of IPL 2025: Rao As Director Of Cricket, Badani As Head Coach
Football News
  1. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-0 CFC; Highlanders Begin On A High Again
  2. Twente Vs Chelsea, Women's Champions League: Catarina Macario Excluded From Squad - 'All Part Of Plan'
  3. St. Polten Women 2-3 Man City Women: Gareth Taylor Learns A 'Lesson' With UEFA Champions League Victory
  4. Man United Vs Brentford, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Match Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  5. Arsenal Bounce Back With Valerenga Victory As Barcelona Hit Hammarby For Nine
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  3. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  5. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Shifting Blame Doesn't Work': MEA Says Canada Didn't Take Action Against Gangsters Despite India's Request
  2. Bahraich Violence: 2 Of 5 Suspects Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Encounter While Fleeing To Nepal
  3. Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM
  4. What's In A Slogan? Jai Shri Ram: From Devotion To Intimidation
  5. “Raavan Knew His Fate, But Fought Till His Last Breath” |Interview With Chhau Dancer Sachin Mahato
Entertainment News
  1. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  2. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  3. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  4. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  5. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Climate Crisis: Global Water Cycle Disrupted For The First Time In History| What All Are At Stake?
  2. Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s October 7 Mastermind, Dead? Israel Military Investigates
  3. Israeli Airstrikes Continue To Pound Parts Of Lebanon
  4. Russia-Ukraine War | In Pics
  5. Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal Issues Arrest Warrant Against Sheikh Hasina
Latest Stories
  1. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  2. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Stumps Taken As Kiwis Lead By 134 Runs; NZ - 180/3 (50 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  4. Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  6. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  7. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  8. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy