AUS-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 WC 2024 1st Semi-Final Toss Update: South Africa Elect To Field First - Check Playing XIs

South Arica captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to field first in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 first semi-final match against Australai on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)
Australia Women Vs South Africa Women Playing XIs
Australia Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Beth Mooney(w), Tahlia McGrath(c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
Defending champions Australia enter the semi-final undefeated from the group stage, while South Africa boast three wins and one loss. In their T20 head-to-head record, Australia women hold the upper hand, winning 9 out of the 10 matches played against South Africa.
AUS-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 WC 2024 1st Semi-Final Squad:
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Mieke de Ridder
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown.
AUS-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 WC 2024 1st Semi-Final Live Streaming:
The Australia-W Vs South Africa-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 1st semi-final will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.