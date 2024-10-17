AUS-W Vs SA-W, Women's T20 WC 2024 1st Semi-Final Toss Update: South Africa Elect To Field First - Check Playing XIs

Australia's Beth Mooney, right, and Australia's Grace Harris talk on the pitch as they bat during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Australia's Beth Mooney, right, and Australia's Grace Harris talk on the pitch as they bat during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)